This egg cooker with over 8,600 5-star Amazon reviews is a Prime Day deal — here’s why it’s more than just a gimmick

source Amazon

The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is on sale this Prime Day 2019. If you’ve heard the hype surrounding this plucky little appliance and wondered whether reviewers had cracked, you can find out for yourself with this deal taking place July 15 and 16, 2019.

For the uninitiated, the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is a small kitchen appliance that is dedicated to one thing and one thing only: making eggs. The unit can make all types of eggs *read in my best Bubba from Forrest Gump voice*: hard-boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, omelets, soft-boiled eggs, and more.

If you most identify with the frustrated characters from the black-and-white portions of infomercials, the Rapid Egg Cooker is the better way to make eggs. It’s also useful if you like to cook eggs but don’t have a range. For example, it’s ideal for campers and RVs, small apartments with tiny kitchens, and as a gift for students heading off to live in the dorms.

The Rapid Egg Cooker fits up to six eggs at a time, and it only weighs one pound. The cooker comes with a measuring cup, poaching tray, boiling tray, and omelet bowl. Dash also includes a recipe book so you can make a variety of egg-centric meals, such as deviled eggs, eggs Benedict, and egg salad. Dash backs the cooker with a one-year warranty.

Amazon buyers are obsessed with this little gadget. There are currently more than 8,600 5-star Amazon customer reviews of the Rapid Egg Cooker. The word “perfect” is thrown around quite a bit by commenters describing their egg creations. The biggest complaint appears to be the blood-curdling sound that alerts you that your eggs are ready. Other than that, it appears to be “egg-ceptional.”