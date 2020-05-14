Dasin Real Estate and Stan Group Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Establish a Strong Alliance in Building a High-quality Elderly Care Industry in the Greater Bay Area









HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 May 2020 – The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dasin Real Estate and Stan Group on the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine City” project was completed successfully by holding simultaneously in mainland China and Hong Kong — at the Zhongshan Headquarters of Dasin Holdings and the Hong Kong office of Stan Group. Mr. Zhang Kai Cheng¸ Chairman of the Board of Dasin Holdings, Mr. Ken Lin, General Manager of The Strategic Investment Center of Dasin Holdings, Stan Tang, Chairman of Stan Group, and Gilbert Wong, Executive Director of GEAR Financial, as well as the management representatives of both parties have attended the signing ceremony.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the signing ceremony of the MoU of the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine City” project was conducted through live streaming, and under the witness of the representatives of both parties. The MoU signifies the strategic cooperation of Dasin Real Estate and Stan Group, which harnessed the resources of both parties, on the operation of the senior care property and the ancillary facilities of “medicine, food, housing, transportation” in the Greater Bay Area, establishing the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine City” project as a high-quality and outstanding retirement community.

Mr. Ken Lin, General Manager of The Strategic Investment Center of Dasin Holdings depicted, “This partnership establishes a strong alliance and brings about a mutually beneficial cooperation. On one hand, we may expand into the Hong Kong market as the partnership helps Hong Kong customers to be more familiar with the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine City” project. On the other hand, the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine City” project may incorporate the advanced service concept and the operation management of Hong Kong’s high-end senior care organisation, which raise the influence and popularity of the project. Therefore, with this cooperation, we hope to complement each other through sharing of resources, accomplishing mutual development!”

Mr. Stan Tang, Chairman of Stan Group said, “Creating shared value is the corporate mission of Stan Group. We aspire to pursue business success while responding to the need of society. Stan Group is aware of the rapidly ageing population in Hong Kong and mainland, and we have been actively developing high-end senior care business to provide quality senior care services to the community. I believe by combining the strength of Dasin Real Estate with the rich management experience of Stan Group in hotels, F&B, and clubhouse over the years, topped with the professional senior service team of the Pine Care Group (HKEX: 1989), we will create a synergy that injects excellent and professional service standard into the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine City” project and thus elevates value of the project to the next level. The partnership not only marks a significant milestone of Stan Group as we expand our senior care services business to the Greater Bay Area, it will also enhance the service standard of the senior care industry in the Greater Bay Area.”

Upon signing of this MoU, both parties expressed the will to work side-by-side and develop a closer partnership for the “ageing-in-place” market in the Greater Bay Area, making full use of and integrating the advantages of their respective enterprises’ core strength for in-depth and comprehensive cooperation. Providing Hong Kong’s senior citizens with high-quality senior care services in the Greater Bay Area will be a mean to resolve the pressure brought by the ageing population and the shortage of land. The project will create a win-win situation where an outstanding community is constructed for the senior citizens.

About Dasin Real Estate

Dasin Real Estate co., LTD belongs to Dasin Holdings, which is a real estate development enterprise established in 2001, headquartered in Zhongshan city, Guangdong province.

Founded in 1984, Zhongshan Dasin Holdings Co., Ltd. (Dasin Holdings) is a large ecological chain private enterprise with businesses in commercial, real estate, building, property service, retail, catering, food, hotel, technology, education, culture, finance, medical treatment and land transport. With the mission of “better satisfying the demand of customers and urban development”, it is committed to becoming a diversified industrial group with excellent commercial real estate as the foundation, with leading commercial investment and operation capabilities, and a complete commercial ecological chain.





About Stan Group

Stan Group (Holdings) Limited (“Stan Group” or “the Group”) is a leading conglomerate rooted in property with a wide array of diverse businesses. Committed to sustainable business development and social investment, the Group manages a HK$75 billion real estate portfolio in strategic partnership with the Tang Shing-bor family and operates more than 40 respected brands across six business pillars: property, hospitality, communication services, financial services and two pillars driven by The STILE, innovative businesses with social purposes, namely senior care services and entrepreneurial platform. Dedicated to innovation, collaboration, human focus and entrepreneurship, the Group’s core values empower it to achieve the vision of driving the vibrancy of society, and the mission of creating shared value (CSV) for shareholders, business partners, customers, employees and the community at large.



