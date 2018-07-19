American companies paid significantly more on average for every data breach in 2018 than companies in any other country

As we’ve seen over the course of the last few years alone, companies in the US have have had a particularly difficult time dealing with the repercussion of data breaches.

In 2018, about 25% of data breaches were due to human error rather than criminal activity, according to IBM Security and Ponemon Institute, and apparently they all happened at a monetary rate disproportionate to the rest of the world.

It’s not just that they’re struggling to maintain their reputations. As this chart from Statista shows, American companies also paid significantly more on average for every data breach in 2018 than companies in any other country – a little over $3 million more than companies in runner-up Canada, and more than twice as everyone other than Canada, Germany, and France.