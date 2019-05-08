These fashion models were created using AI, but they look spookily life-like

caption An AI generated these fashion models. source DataGrid/YouTube

A Japanese tech company has made an AI capable of generating fake images of fashion models.

The technology used to make them is called a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN), which pits two algorithms against each other.

GANs have been used to make the technology behind “deep fake” videos.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The same kind of AI technology that has wowed the internet with computer-generated cats, faces, and Airbnb listings has now been used to create completely fake fashion models.

Japanese tech company DataGrid made the AI using a Generative Adversarial Network (or GAN). GANs work by essentially pitting two algorithms against each other, with one trying to generate fake images and another trying to spot that they’re fake.

Read more: The AI tech behind scary-real celebrity ‘deepfakes’ is being used to create completely fictitious faces, cats, and Airbnb listings

GANs have come into the public eye partially because they’re popular in “deep fake” technology, which has produced eerily convincing videos transplanting one person’s face onto another.

DataGrid released a video showing off the technology, showing a multitude of generated models:

Although looking very closely at the model’s faces might tip you off that they’re not real, the results are spookily realistic. DataGrid said in a press release it wants next to generate models capable of movement.

“We will further improve the accuracy of the whole-body model automatic generation AI and research and develop the motion generation AI. In addition, we will conduct demonstration experiments with advertising and apparel companies to develop functions required for actual operation,” said DataGrid, as reported by Dazed.