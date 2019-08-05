A look inside Datça, the popular tourist destination in Turkey where the $400 million yacht rumored to be owned by Jeff Bezos was spotted

caption Jeff Bezos’ rumored superyacht was anchored in Datça, Turkey, last month, although Amazon representatives say the yacht wasn’t his. source muratart/Shutterstock

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos‘ rumored superyacht – the “Flying Fox” – was spotted in Datça, Turkey, although an Amazon representative said the yacht doesn’t belong to Bezos.

Datça is a popular tourist destination in Turkey.

Datça isn’t easy to access, which means that its natural beauty remains relatively untouched – and the town itself holds plenty of allure for visitors.

However, a representative of the company told INSIDER Bezos doesn’t own the yacht, rumored to cost $400 million and constructed by German shipbuilder Lürssen.

Whoever the owner of yacht may be, they anchored it in quite the slice of Turkish paradise. Datça, a popular tourist destination set on a peninsula jutting out into the Aegean Sea, is everything a vacationer dreams of. From untouched nature and quiet bays to a variety of restaurants and well-known villages, it strikes the perfect balance of a peaceful getaway and a taste of local life.

Below, take a peek at the quiet but lively Datça, Turkey, and you’ll see why the Flying Fox’s mysterious owner decided to anchor there.

Datça is a remote port town in southwestern Turkey, located on a peninsula of the same name. It reaches out between the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas — if driving out from inland, you can either sea to either side.

source Google Maps

Source: The Guardian

The 50-mile long peninsula is full of natural features — green hills, rocky boulders, olive groves, unspoiled beaches, and ravines.

source agean/Shutterstock

Source: The Guardian

Poor road access and distance from airports have left much of the peninsula pristine. Most tourists visit via cruise ship, and Turks living in inland cities own second homes there.

source Nejdet Duzen/Shutterstock

Source: The Guardian

Datça town is the main settlement on the southern side of the peninsula. Not built for tourists, it’s been described as peaceful with quaint villages and unspoiled land.

caption Hayitbuku, a bay in Datça. source Yonca60/Shutterstock

Source: The Guardian, The Culture Trip

İskele Mahallesi (Pier Neighborhood) is the city center, comprised of a dozen different neighborhoods. Here, there are plenty of cafés, restaurants, and shops by local artists.

source tolgaildun/Shutterstock

Source: Culture Trip

The city center is also home to Datça’s port, which boasts endless views of the mountains and the sea.

source Nejdet Duzen/Shutterstock

Datça has access to many beaches. One of the most well-known is Palamubükü, a 1.5 mile cove with turquoise waters, trees, and family-run restaurants.

source Nejdet Duzen/Shutterstock

Source: Culture Trip

Above the town in the hills is Old Datça. While essentially abandoned nearly 40 years ago, it’s recently seen a revival.

source Nejdet Duzen/Shutterstock

Source: The Guardian

It’s known for its many stone houses laden with bougainvillea bushes, particularly because Turkish poet Can Yücel previously lived there. Some of the houses are now boutique hotels for visitors.

source agean/Shutterstock

Source: Culture Trip

At the end of the peninsula is the Ancient Greek settlement of Knidos. The harbor was a shipping center in 4th century BC; today, it’s rife with beautiful ruins.

source Murat An/Shutterstock

Source: Turkey’s For Life, The Guardian

Ultimately, Datça is Turkey’s version of paradise.