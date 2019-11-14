Teen daughters decided to ‘pre-create’ a wedding day so they could dance with their father after he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer

caption After their father Jason Halbert was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, Kaylee and Ashlee dreamed of having their first wedding dance with him. source Chubby Cheek Photography

When Jason Halbert was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, his daughters Kaylee, 18, and Ashlee, 16, told their mother Nicole that they dreamed of having their first wedding dances with him.

The family’s Houston community rallied to make the teens’ dreams come true, donating everything from wedding dresses to the venue.

Photographer Shalonda Chaddock captured emotional pictures of Jason dancing with his daughters, which have since gone viral.

Nicole told Insider that she hopes the pictures will inspire all families, especially those affected by cancer, to “pre-create” special moments.

When two Texas teens discovered that their father only had months to live, they decided to “pre-create” a milestone moment with him.

Kaylee Halbert, 18, and her sister Ashlee, 16, told their mother Nicole that they dreamed of having their first wedding dances with their father Jason, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The family’s Houston community rallied around them to make the teens’ dreams come true, donating everything from the wedding dresses to the pictures, which have since gone viral and touched hearts across the nation.

Insider talked to the Halbert family and photographer Shalonda Chaddock about the story behind the emotional pictures, which they hope will inspire other families affected by cancer to “pre-create” beautiful memories of their own.

The Halbert family’s world changed forever when Jason, 51, was diagnosed with grade IV glioblastoma multiforme.

caption Jason and his family were gifted this photo shoot the day after he was diagnosed. source Chubby Cheek Photography

Nicole, 41, told Insider that Jason first began showing symptoms in February. His speech slurred, he had trouble swallowing, and suddenly had issues with his balance and vision.

Doctors discovered a tumor in Jason’s brainstem, which was inoperable. They put him on six weeks of radiation therapy, as well as the chemotherapy drug Avastin.

As Jason was going through treatment, Kaylee asked her mother if he was going to be there for her wedding one day.

“I told her I hoped so,” Nicole recalled. “But if it came to a point where we weren’t sure, we’d find a way to make sure he was part of it.”

Doctors discovered cancer cells in Jason’s spinal fluid in September. They diagnosed him with leptomeningeal disease.

caption Jason and his family are pictured here after he completed six weeks of radiation therapy. source Nicole Halbert

“We asked what the worst-case prognosis was and what the best-case prognosis was,” Nicole recalled. “The doctor said weeks to two to three months.”

“At that moment, the wheels started turning in my head about what I was going to do for my family to make the next couple of months amazing.”

After Jason received the terminal diagnosis, Nicole asked her daughters what their “bucket-list wish” was. They said they wanted a wedding dance with their dad.

caption Kaylee and Ashlee told Nicole that they dreamed of having their first wedding dances with their father. source Chubby Cheek Photography

“I wasn’t surprised,” Nicole said. “This has been something they’ve had planned since they were 7.”

Nicole was determined to make her daughters’ wish come true but, at first, didn’t know how she would pull it off.

“I figured we’d just do it in our living room in one of their high school dance dresses,” she said.

But after Nicole wrote about her daughters’ dream on Facebook, the family’s community stepped in to help.

Olde Dobbin Station, located in Montgomery, Texas, allowed the family to use its space for free. A videographer also offered to create videos that Kaylee and Ashlee could watch on their wedding days.

Dozens of women dropped off their wedding dresses, the woman who gave Kaylee and Ashlee their first haircuts did their hair and makeup for the shoot, and Kaylee’s first-grade teacher even made their bouquets.

Jason told Insider that his favorite memory of the day was seeing his daughters in their wedding dresses.

caption Dozens of dresses were donated for the shoot so that Kaylee and Ashlee could each find one they loved. source Chubby Cheek Photography

Nicole said she was a “mess of emotions” as she watched Jason and their daughters during the photo shoot.

“How can you hate something and love something at the same time? Mostly, I felt blessed because this was able to happen,” she said. “I knew how important it was for all of them, and I was so glad they were getting this priceless memory. I didn’t want to miss a second, and I wanted to sear it into my memory.”

“I was so proud of Jason for fighting through the pain and feeling terrible and making it special for them,” she added. “I was so proud of my brave girls. They are too young to know they are losing their dad, but they found the strength to think of this and then do it.”

Kaylee told Insider that she’ll never forget the moment her father first saw her in the wedding dress.

caption Kaylee and her father during the wedding shoot. source Chubby Cheek Photography

“It makes me happy that he was able to see that,” she said. “Even if it was pre-created.”

And Kaylee couldn’t hold back tears as their dance began.

caption Kaylee (pictured) said it was “overwhelming” to look at the photos after the shoot. source Chubby Cheek Photography

“It was overwhelming more than anything,” she said. “I didn’t really know what to expect. But I can feel the emotions through our pictures, which is really special.”

Photographer Shalonda Chaddock, who first took photos of the family when Ashlee and Kaylee were just 8 and 10 years old, said it was both the most difficult and the most amazing shoot she has ever done.

caption Chaddock said it was one of the hardest shoots she has ever done. source Chubby Cheek Photography

“I know this family personally and I have watched these girls grow up,” the photographer told Insider. “Having two young daughters myself, I wanted so badly to capture the perfect images for them.”

“But as the tears fell, I realized that these didn’t have to be perfect. They just needed them,” Chaddock added.

Nicole said it took everything in her “to choke back the tears” when she first saw the photos.

caption Kaylee and her father during the photo shoot. source Chubby Cheek Photography

“It was hard to breathe,” she said. “I’ve looked at them every day since receiving them. I know the girls will have them framed in their homes one day.”

“Kaylee said that Shalonda was ‘magic’ because of the way she was able to capture all of the emotion,” she added.

But there was also plenty of joy as Kaylee and Ashlee both danced to the song that they had picked out with their father when they were each around 7 years old.

caption Ashlee (pictured) said her favorite memory from the shoot was dancing and talking with her father. source Chubby Cheek Photography

“My favorite memory was being able to talk and dance with him,” Ashlee told Insider. “I really liked surprising him with our dresses.”

“I wanted to have this for later,” she added. “It’s something I knew I wasn’t going to be able to get in the future, so it was important to do it now.”

Nicole said that the photos were her family’s way of “pre-creating” memories.

caption Nicole said she has learned that there are “no rules saying you can’t celebrate early” when it comes to life’s biggest milestones. source Chubby Cheek Photography

“We have to fit a lifetime of events and memories into a few months, so we don’t have time to wait on time,” she said. “There are things in your life that you know are going to be important – weddings, births, graduations. If you know you won’t be here to see them, then celebrate them now. There are no rules saying you can’t celebrate early.”

“Our wedding day is going to be an important day,” Kaylee added. “So to have that moment to remember on the day of our real wedding may be comforting in a way, to know that we were still able to have our dance.”

And Jason said the photo shoot is proof that it’s “never too late to start making memories.”

caption Kaylee and Ashlee told Insider that it was a day they will never forget. source Chubby Cheek Photography

“It’s another memory that I won’t have to miss,” he said. “More important, it gives my daughters the memory that they wouldn’t otherwise have had.”

“I gained way more than just one dance,” Kaylee added. “I created a memory that will last longer than just up until my wedding day. It’s a day I’ll remember forever.”

“When their wedding days come and we play the video, their minds will go back to this day and they will remember what it felt like to be in dad’s arms,” Nicole said. “To dance to their song. Jason will know what his girls look like as brides, he will have a vision and a peek into the future. He’ll also get to speak at their weddings.”

Nicole said she hopes the pictures will inspire every family, especially those who have been affected by cancer, to pre-create their own memories with each other.

caption Nicole hopes the pictures will inspire other families to “pre-create” memories. source Chubby Cheek Photography

“When you are given the diagnosis of a terminal illness, you have two choices,” she said. “You can control your time, or you can let the disease control your time.”

“Cancer sucks. It sucks away so much physically, mentally, and emotionally. But we will not let it suck away our joy.”

Next, the family is headed to Durango, Colorado, where they plan to give Jason a white Christmas.

caption The Halbert family said they will continue to “pre-create” beautiful memories together. source Chubby Cheek Photography

You can donate to the Halbert family’s GoFundMe and follow their journey on the Pray for J Facebook page.