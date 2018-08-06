Dave Bautista threatens to quit ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ if fired director James Gunn’s script isn’t used

source Guardians of the Galaxy trailer

Dave Bautista is taking his displeasure with James Gunn’s firing to a new level.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor told Short List that he would ask Marvel to release him from his contract on the third movie if it didn’t use Gunn’s script. Disney fired Gunn last month from “Guardians 3” over offensive tweets from years ago that conservative personalities resurfaced.

“Where I’m at right now is that if [Marvel] don’t use that script, then I’m going to ask them to release me from my contract, cut me out or recast me,” Bautista said. “I’d be doing James a disservice if I didn’t.”

He added that he spoke to costar Chris Pratt after Gunn was fired, but Pratt “wanted time to pray and figure it out.”

“But I was more like: f— this,” Bautista said. “This is bulls—. James is one of the kindest, most decent people I’ve met.”

Gunn had recently finished the script for the movie and was set to begin filming later this year before being fired.

Bautista has been the most outspoken out of the entire “Guardians” cast about Gunn’s firing, and tweeted over the weekend that it was “nauseating” to work for Disney now.

Bautista, Pratt, and the rest of the “Guardians” cast released a letter last week in support of Gunn, but, according to Variety, Disney does not have any plans to re-hire him.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” is scheduled to come to theaters in 2020.