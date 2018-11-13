Dave Chappelle photobombed a couple’s engagement photo shoot: ‘We couldn’t believe it’

caption Tommy Saunders, Dave Chappelle, and Emily Eldridge getting their photo taken. source Jaycee Marie Photography

Dave Chappelle jumped into a couple’s engagement shoot in Ohio.

He was at the brewery where the couple was taking photos.

He initially declined to be in one, but then surprised them by deciding to pop in later.

An Ohio couple was in for a surprise when Dave Chappelle photobombed their engagement photos.

Emily Eldridge and Tommy Saunders were getting their photos taken at Yellow Springs Brewery in Yellow Springs, Ohio when Chappelle, who lives in the area, walked in.

Jaycee Brammer, of Jaycee Marie Photography, told INSIDER in a Facebook message that her husband first noticed the comedian walk into the brewery.

“We all wanted to be annoying and sneakily snap photos, but we didn’t,” she said. “Then, we went outside to take the photos because no one was out there. It was cold. As we were snapping away, Dave walked out.”

She said Saunders walked over to Chappelle and asked if he would be in one of the couple’s photos.

“Dave politely declined,” Brammer said. “He said it just wasn’t something he did. We were all very understanding. It’s his home town. He truly just came there to relax and have a beer.”

Chappelle continued to have a conversation with them for a while before the couple resumed their photo shoot.

“A few minutes later Dave said, ‘OK, let me just photobomb one!'” Brammer said. “Then, he jumped in behind Emily and Tommy, and we were all cracking up. We couldn’t believe it.”

She walked over to show Chappelle the photos, and when he saw them, he said, “We’re gonna go viral, man.”

Brammer shared the photos and the story on her Facebook and Instagram where it did go viral.

“So, I was shooting this engagement session at a brewery tonight and this dude photobombed us… idk, you may have heard of him. Dave something?? LOL NO FOR REAL GUYS!” she wrote on Facebook. THE Dave Chappelle photobombed our shoot. I’m going to have to quit photography now because how will I ever beat this?”

She said the social media reaction has been “crazy” so far.

“We never imagined so many people would love our story,” she said. “Once I posted it on Facebook the shares just kept growing and growing, and they still are. I’m honestly just happy to share a little good news in a time where we hear a lot of bad. It’s been truly incredible.”

