A teen nicknamed ‘Hand Solo’ built himself a robotic prosthetic arm using Lego pieces

caption David Aguliar poses with his prosthetic arm built with Lego pieces. source Albert Gea/Reuters

David Aguilar, who was born without a right forearm, started building himself Lego prosthetic arms at age 9.

The 19-year-old now studies bioengineering at the Universitat Internacional de Catalunya in Spain.

Aguilar’s dream is to design affordable robotic limbs for those who need them.

Prosthetic arms don’t come cheap. A grasping prosthetic can cost anywhere from around $4,000 to upwards of $100,000, depending on its functionality.

Fortunately, Lego bricks are much cheaper. David Aguilar knows that: He has been building himself Lego prosthetic arms since he was 9 years old.

Born without a right forearm due to a rare genetic condition, Aguilar is now 19 and studying bioengineering at the Universitat Internacional de Catalunya in Spain. He recently put his plastic Lego arms on display in his dorm room, and says he wants to build more affordable prosthetic arms for others who need them.

Take a look at his colorful models.

Aguilar, who’s been designing his own prosthetics for a decade, is on his fourth model. His dream is to design affordable robotic limbs for those who need them.

caption An up-close look at one of David Aguilar’s prosthetic arms, which was built with Lego pieces. source Albert Gea/Reuters

Once his favorite toys, plastic Lego bricks became the building material for Aguilar’s first artificial arm at the age of nine. Each new version had more movement capability than the one before.

caption David Aguilar touches one of his prosthetic arms built with Lego pieces. source Albert Gea/Reuters

“As a child I was very nervous to be in front of other guys, because I was different, but that didn’t stop me believing in my dreams,” Aguilar, who is from Andorra, a tiny principality between Spain and France, told Reuters. He added, “I wanted to … see myself in the mirror like I see other guys, with two hands.”

Aguilar uses the artificial arm only occasionally and is self-sufficient without it.

All his versions are on display in his dorm room. The latest models are marked MK followed by the number — a tribute to comic book superhero Iron Man and his MK armor suits.

caption David Aguilar shows his prosthetic arms built with Lego pieces. source Albert Gea/Reuters

Aguilar, who uses Lego pieces provided by a friend, proudly displayed a red-and-yellow, fully functional robotic arm that he built when he was 18. Aguilar can bend the arm at the elbow joint and flex the grabber as the electric motor whirs.

caption David Aguilar points at his prosthetic arms built with Lego pieces. source Albert Gea/Reuters

“I want to encourage all disabled people around the world to follow their dreams,” he explains in a video on his YouTube channel, which he runs under the nickname “Hand Solo.”

caption David Aguilar poses with his prosthetic arm built with Lego pieces. source Albert Gea/Reuters

Source: Hand Solo on YouTube

Aguilar isn’t the only person working on affordable prosthetic solutions. A 24-year-old industrial engineer named Guillermo Martinez started making 3D-printed prosthetics for fun in 2017.

caption David Aguilar has designed and built several prosthetic arms with Lego pieces. source Albert Gea/Reuters

Martinez’ company, Ayúdame3D, now delivers prosthetic arms free of charge to kids in Kenya. They cost $50 to manufacture.

“I started making many 3D-printed hand prostheses for fun,” Martinez recently told Business Insider’s Spanish edition. “Then I thought to myself, ‘what if this can actually help someone?'”

Aguilar likewise says he’d like to give free prosthetics to people in need. “To make them feel like a normal person,” he said. “Because what is normal, right?”

caption David Aguilar poses with his prosthetic arms built with Lego pieces. source Albert Gea/Reuters

