David Beckham invited Johor’s Crown Prince to watch Arsenal vs Spurs – and Mesut Ozil even gave him some presents

Football fans are wishing they could be Johor’s Crown Prince for a day – today (Thurs, Dec 20), to be exact.

On Thursday morning, Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim posted photos of himself watching the Arsenal vs Spurs match at Emirates Stadium with football legend David Beckham and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.

According to the Facebook caption, the 34-year-old Crown Prince was invited by Beckham and Ozil to watch the Carabao Cup match in London. Tunku Ismail also received a gift from Ozil, the post said.

Photos posted show Ozil, considered one of the best footballers in the world, handing the Crown Prince a customised jersey with the number 84 and a pair of Nike sneakers.

The prince also tweeted photos of himself at the game, and added that he had “great company”.

Naturally, football fans were excited to see the Johor leader with the sport’s biggest stars.

The match ended with a score of 2-0 in Tottenham Hotspur’s favour.

