A college soccer star who David Beckham called to welcome him to Inter Miami said it was ‘crazy,’ but a video shows he didn’t appear excited at all

caption Robinson got a surprise call from his new team’s owner. source mlssoccer.com

Most people would be ecstatic to pick up the phone and hear David Beckham on the other end of the line.

Apparently not college soccer star Robbie Robinson, however, who had a muted response to receiving a congratulatory call from Becks on his move to Inter Miami on Thursday.

Robinson, 21, had just been selected by Miami as the number one pick in the MLS’ Super Draft when he had Beckham video call him live on air.

“Hey, how’re you doing?” said a smiley Beckham to the youngster.

Robinson briefly smiled, before replying: “Good, good.”

“First of all, welcome to Miami,” added Becks. Robinson thanked him. “We’re excited for you to bring your skills to our city in this exciting time for us.

“We’re excited about you being able to contribute to the team and develop as a player, and we are excited to have you in our club.”

Though Robinson replied, “Thank you, I’m really excited and can’t wait to get started with you guys,” his face appeared to tell a different story.

Beckham finished: “Well, we’re excited to have you, and say congratulations to your family because we are a family in Miami, and we’re excited to have you with us.”

“Thank you,” said Robinson, before the call ended.

Watch the awkward exchange here:

Special surprise for @InterMiamiCF's number one overall #SuperDraft by @adidassoccer selection, Robbie Robinson… ???? David Beckham on line one! pic.twitter.com/Ylguv1aIq7 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 9, 2020

Perhaps it was nerves that saw the former Clemson University star freeze up, as afterwards, he described the conversation as “surreal.”

‘That was crazy,” Robinson told Miami’s official website afterwards. “It was kind of surreal looking at him because I’ve watched him my whole life.

“So for him to be on a call with me, and his belief in me that I could be a player that can help this team along with everyone else that’s at Inter Miami, it is crazy. And it gives me that much more confidence to go out there and do what I can do and work for this team.”

Miami will begin playing in the MLS this season, after six years of work behind the scenes to bring the city its second-ever soccer franchise, after Miami Fusion closed in 2001.

Beckham bought the expansion team for $25 million in 2014, exercising an option in his contract from during his time as an Los Angeles Galaxy player, according to Sky Sports, before it was officially named the twenty-fifth MLS franchise four years later.

Robinson will join forces with a number of veteran MLS stars at the Lockhart Stadium, including Lee Nguyen, Luis Robles, and Roman Torres, all of whom pledged their futures to the newly formed club late last year.

Diego Alonso, formerly of Mexican club Monterrey, was announced as the club’s first ever manager on December 30.

And of his new teammates, Robinson said: “What an honor to be playing with those guys. I think once I get down there, I’m going to try to take everything in, be like a sponge, just soak everything in.

“Those guys have been through it all on an MLS level and an international level which is huge. I think taking advice from those guys is going to be important to start my career.”

Miami plays Los Angeles FC on its inaugural MLS match on March 1 at the Banc of California Stadium.

Two weeks later on March 14, it plays its first home game against Beckham’s former club LA Galaxy.

