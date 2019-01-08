David Beckham wore bright teal eyeshadow for the latest cover of Love magazine

caption David Beckham. source Joe Raedle / Getty Images

David Beckham appeared on the front cover of the latest issue of Love magazine wearing bright teal eyeshadow.

Bold eye makeup was tipped to be one of the biggest beauty trends of 2019, according to Stylist.

Beckham was decked out in custom Dior for the magazine feature, which focused on his first time on the football pitch.

The soccer star has never been one to shy away from daring fashion choices – lest we forget the his-and-hers leather combos of 1999.

You may have read about the new beauty look that swept the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday.

According to Stylist, bold, colorful eyeshadow was cited as one of the biggest makeup trends for 2019, with stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Camilla Belle, and Lili Reinhart giving it a run out in various shades at the awards show.

Now, the beauty trend has a new, unlikely ambassador: David Beckham.

The soccer star appeared on the front cover of the latest issue of Love magazine wearing a custom-made Dior white blazer, striped shirt, and bright teal eyeshadow.

“From the very first time he set foot on the field, David Beckham knew he wanted to be a football player,” the magazine captioned the photo on Instagram.

“I was always that kid in the corner that didn’t really say much,” Beckham told the magazine.

“I knew that once I was on the field, I was confident. It was all I ever wanted: to be a professional footballer.”

Love also shared some trippy visuals of the cover star’s interview, featuring Beckham rubbing the eyeshadow down over his cheeks and turning dramatically to the camera.

The bold look drew a mixed reaction from fans commenting on Instagram. While some called the look “iconic,” “terrific,” and “amazing,” another said: “Oh my god what did you do to him!!!”

Beckham has never been one to shy away from daring fashion choices, though – like the time he and wife Victoria wore his-and-hers leather Versace or the time he wore a durag and sleeveless shirt.

Though his outfit choices have certainly been toned down over the years, there’s no arguing that Beckham is a men’s fashion icon.

So, will we all be wearing eyeliner in the near future? If Becks is doing it…