David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF may have to change its name after a court ruled against it in its trademark battle with Inter Milan

caption Inter Miami CF may have to change its name already. source Andrew Innerarity/Reuters

David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF may already have to change its name after it lost a key legal battle against Italian giant Inter Milan.

Milan is suing the MLS club for trademark infringement, claiming the term “Inter” is synonymous with itself only, according to NBC Sports.

On Monday, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) dismissed one of Miami’s arguments against the case, according to a report from Law.com. Miami attorney David Winker says the club now faces an “uphill battle.”

A decision is unlikely to be made until the end of 2020, says Winker, meaning Miami will likely play its inaugural MLS season under its current moniker.

Read more of our soccer coverage here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF may have to change its name.

Italian giant Inter Milan is suing the recently formed MLS club for trademark infringement, claiming the term “Inter” is synonymous with itself and nobody else, according to NBC Sports.

The Serie A side, full name FC Internazionale Milano, filed a trademark application in 2014 to obtain exclusive rights to the term in the United States, Law.com says.

And on Monday it won a key battle in the first stages of its case against Miami, as the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) dismissed one of the American club’s two arguments.

The report from Miami attorney David Winker said: “The USPTO found that MLS’ claim that there are a number of clubs around the world that use Inter in their name – SC Internacional of Porto Alegre, Brazil, Inter Nashville FC, Inter Atlanta FC, FC Inter Turku (Finland), NK Inter Zapresic (Croatia), Inter Leipzig (Germany) and Inter de Grand-Goave (Haiti) – did not meet its burden to show that MLS has valid proprietary, or ownership, right in the name, Inter.”

Miami’s second argument is that the term “Inter” is “merely descriptive” and hence cannot be properly registered.

Winker however believes the club faces an “uphill battle” as it will have to try and prove to the USPTO that consumers do not think of Inter Milan when they hear “Inter.”

Fortunately for Beckham, who bought the expansion team for $25 million in 2014, a decision is unlikely to be made until the end of 2020, says Winker, meaning it will probably play its first full MLS season under its current moniker.

Miami plays Los Angeles FC in its inaugural match on March 1 at the Banc of California Stadium, and plays its first home game against Los Angeles Galaxy two weeks later.

Read more:

David Beckham’s Inter Miami reportedly wants to steal 2 Manchester City ‘legends’ as it looks to make its mark on the MLS

An American soccer star has left a training camp in Qatar because he ‘did not feel comfortable’ amid tension between the US and Iran

A college soccer star who David Beckham called to welcome him to Inter Miami said it was ‘crazy,’ but a video shows he didn’t appear excited at all