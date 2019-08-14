David Chang donated all his restaurants’ profits to charity on the day Momofuku investor Stephen Ross held a Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons

The Momofuku restaurant group donated all of its profits last Friday to charity after its founder publicly criticized a key investor who hosted a controversial fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

A Momofuku representative confirmed to INSIDER that the group is also donating throughout August to City Harvest, Everytown, Planned Parenthood, RAICES Texas, the Sierra Club, and the Serge Ibaka Foundation.

The billionaire developer Stephen Ross, who is financially linked to dozens of brands, sparked outrage from liberals when he hosted the Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons on Friday.

Celebrity chef David Chang donated all profits from his Momofuku restaurants on Friday, after one of the restaurant group’s key investors hosted a controversial fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

The billionaire developer Stephen Ross, who is financially linked to dozens of brands, sparked outrage when he hosted the Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons on Friday, where tickets sold for up to $250,000 apiece.

Since news of the fundraiser broke, a number of companies backed by Ross faced boycotts – most notably, SoulCycle and Equinox.

But Chang confronted the controversy head-on, releasing a six-minute podcast episode on August 8 condemning Ross’ decision and urging him to cancel the event. Then, on Friday, his Momofuku restaurant group announced it would donate profits from the day to a handful of charities.

The donations were first announced via the menus at Momofuku restaurants on Friday, which featured messages saying the company would donate “all of its profits,” according to Grub Street.

caption Stephen Ross. source Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

A Momofuku representative confirmed to INSIDER that the restaurant group is donating to City Harvest, Everytown, Planned Parenthood, RAICES Texas, the Sierra Club, and the Serge Ibaka Foundation throughout August.

The restaurant group did not explicitly state that the donations were linked to the Trump fundraiser controversy, but Chang’s podcast episode left little ambiguity about his views on Trump.

“I f—ing hate him,” Chang said. “Anyone that normalizes gun violence, white supremacy, putting kids into cages, his general lack of decency and respect for anyone else. He is destroying our democratic norms. I cannot stand behind him.”

Chang thanked Ross for supporting Momofuku, but implored him to reconsider his public support for the president.

“It flies in the face of everything we believe in at Momofuku, it frightens many of the people who work for you, and it contradicts what I hoped to accomplish by taking your money in the first place,” Chang said.