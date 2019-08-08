Celebrity chef David Chang implores Stephen Ross to reconsider Trump fundraiser: ‘It flies in the face of everything we believe in’

The celebrity chef David Chang urged billionaire Stephen Ross to reconsider hosting a controversial fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

In a six-minute podcast episode, Chang said he despised Trump: “I f—ing hate him.”

He personally addressed Ross, whom he said sometimes listened to the podcast, saying the fundraiser “flies in the face of everything we believe in at Momofuku, it frightens many of the people who work for you, and it contradicts what I hoped to accomplish by taking your money in the first place.”

Celebrity chef David Chang is speaking out against the investor who backed his Momofuku restaurant chain, urging him to reconsider hosting a controversial fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

The billionaire developer Stephen Ross, who is financially tied to dozens of brands, sparked outrage after The Washington Post reported that he would host the event at his Hamptons home on Friday, and that tickets cost up to $250,000.

Since then, a number of the companies ties to Ross have faced boycotts, most notably SoulCycle and Equinox.

In a six-minute episode of his podcast, “The Dave Chang Show,” Chang said he couldn’t ignore the “crazy s—” surrounding the Ross fundraiser.

He began by clarifying that he vehemently opposes Trump and his values, and that his restaurant chain was meant to represent diversity and inclusion.

“I f—ing hate him,” Chang said. “Anyone that normalizes gun violence, white supremacy, putting kids into cages, his general lack of decency and respect for anyone else. He is destroying our democratic norms. I cannot stand behind him.”

He also addressed Ross personally, calling him “the only potential investor who believed in the vision of what Momofuku would be,” even though Chang disagreed with his political views.

“Steve, if you’re listening, and I know that you listen to this podcast sometimes, I respect and admire you as a businessman. You have been a champion of all the values of Momofuku. You’ve done a great deal for us as a company, and I truly appreciate it,” Chang said. “But I’m imploring you to reconsider hosting this fundraiser.”

He continued: “It flies in the face of everything we believe in at Momofuku, it frightens many of the people who work for you, and it contradicts what I hoped to accomplish by taking your money in the first place.”

I respect a person’s right to politically support who he chooses but these are not normal times!. So I ask u Steve Ross to use your conscience! Cancel this fundraiser for @realDonaldTrump You are a good man.Don’t support a candidate whose goal is to drive my beloved USA apart! ???? pic.twitter.com/mTMhCZsmzl — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) August 8, 2019

Chang is not the only celebrity chef to speak out on the issue in recent days. José Andrés, who runs Mercado Little Spain within the Ross-backed Hudson Yards development in New York City, urged Ross to “use your conscience!”

“I respect a person’s right to politically support who he chooses but these are not normal times!” Andrés tweeted. “Cancel this fundraiser for @realDonaldTrump You are a good man. Don’t support a candidate whose goal is to drive my beloved USA apart!”

Ross addressed the controversy in a statement on Wednesday, emphasizing that he did not agree with all of Trump’s stances, and that he has “never been bashful about expressing my opinions.”

“I always have been an active participant in the democratic process. While some prefer to sit outside of the process and criticize, I prefer to engage directly and support the things I deeply care about,” his statement said.