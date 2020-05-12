David Dobrik filmed a drunken intruder in his backyard and his friends mocked how blasé his reaction was

caption A random man was just walking around in David Dobrik’s backyard. source David Dobrik / TikTok

David Dobrik filmed what happened when he spotted a stranger in his backyard.

Dobrik posted the video to TikTok, where he talks to the topless man who appears drunk.

The man asked if they had anything to drink, to which Dobrik responded, “Yeah, but you’re in our backyard.”

Dobrik’s assistant Natalie Mariduena and friend Ilya Fedorovich later mocked him for his chilled out approach.

David Dobrik filmed a stranger he saw in his backyard and posted it to TikTok. In the video, he and the man have a very calm conversation about the fact he’s trespassing.

The video starts with a caption that reads “THERE IS A RANDOM MAN STANDING IN MY BACKYARD,” and Dobrik saying “hello.”

“Hi, hello,” the stranger, who appeared drunk, responded to the greeting. “Just checking your area out. You got some good fresh air, a good yard … Do you guys have anything to drink, by any chance?”

Dobrik said, “Yeah, but you’re in our backyard.”

The man apologized and said he left his blue shirt on the other side of the garden.

“Oh yeah, go grab it,” Dobrik said and went back into the house. His assistant Natalie Mariduena looked at him wide-eyed and mouthed, “What the f—?”

Later on, Mariduena and Dobrik's friend Ilya Fedorovich mocked his chilled out approach to breaking and entering.

"This is how David handles break-ins," Mariduena said, putting on a black baseball cap to play the part of Dobrik.

"Hey, I was in the area," Fedorovich said while walking up to the back door with a replica gun. "Can I rob you?"

Mariduena as Dobrik responded, "Yeah, sure, come on in."

This isn't the first time Dobrik has had to shoo people away from his home. In December, he urged fans not to show up at his door.

"This is crazy that I'm still making these stories, I literally feel like a broken record - I sound like my parents," he said on Instagram. "But stop coming here, please. I don't wanna have to move, but this is terrifying."

