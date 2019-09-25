YouTuber David Dobrik gave a homeless man a car and free Chipotle burritos for a year

caption John receiving the key to his new Chrysler minivan. source David Dobrik / YouTube

YouTuber David Dobrik, who has nearly 14 million subscribers, loves giving people cars.

He has become known for gifting his friends expensive cars thanks to his lucrative sponsorship deals with brands like SeatGeek and EA Sports.

In his latest vlog, he met a homeless man called John, who he learned was kicked out of foster care three years ago.

So he decided to gift him with a year’s supply of Chipotle burritos. And a new car.

“Holy shit this is literally everything that I needed,” John said.

But he also sometimes extends this generosity to strangers, such as giving them money to help with living situations or their tuition. In his latest vlog “BEST FRIEND CONFESSES FEELINGS FOR ME!!“, Dobrik decided to help out a man who waved down the car he was in with some other members of the Vlog Squad.

They learned that the man, called John, had been on the streets for about three years, but was a huge fan of Dobrik’s videos.

“After talking to John, we found out he had been kicked out of foster care to live on the streets, and even recently had his car stolen,” he said. “And then we learned something that no-one should ever hear.”

John said he’d never had Chipotle in his life, which Dobrik thought was tragic. So they went and got him his first ever Chipotle burrito.

Then, while John was still eating, Dobrik revealed Chipotle was offering him a year’s worth supply of burritos for free.

“Are you kidding me?” John said. “That’s awesome!”

Read more: Jeffree Star surprised his boyfriend with a $150,000 lime green Aston Martin Vantage

But it didn’t stop there. After pretending to roll the end credits of the video, Dobrik said “oh shit, I forgot to mention, we also got him another gift.”

Dobrik filmed John receiving some bags of clothes then said matter-of-factly: “Do you want us to help you with them and put them in your new car?” while handing John a key.

John stepped back in shock then collapsed in disbelief.

“I’m about to have a heart attack, please don’t kid with me,” he said. “Are you kidding me? I’m shaking right now, are you serious?”

Sure enough, a Chrysler minivan was parked down the street. John hugged Dobrik, then a message on the screen said: “Thank you Chipotle :)”

“Holy shit this is literally everything that I needed,” John said.

You can watch the full video below.

