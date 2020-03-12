YouTube star David Dobrik puked in a trash can after eating wings on ‘Hot Ones,’ calling it a ‘f—ed show’

caption ‘Vlog Squad’ star David Dobrik told ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans he never wanted to be within a 30-foot radius of him again. source Gregg DeGuire/Getty, Screenshot YouTube/First We Feast

‘Vlog Squad’ star David Dobrik was the latest celebrity guest to suffer through progressively spicier wings on “Hot Ones,” the YouTube Q&A series that makes its subjects eat record-breaking hot sauces.

Dobrik warned host Sean Evans right away that he wasn’t hot sauce material, and while he tried each sauce, he ended up puking into a trash can before exiting the studio.

“I’m so happy for you and congrats on all your success, but I’m never ever coming, f—ing, even within a 30-foot radius of you ever again,” Dobrik told Evans after he tasted the final, hottest sauce.

For the first time, celebrity YouTuber David Dobrik pushed his spicy food-eating abilities to their very limits on “Hot Ones,” resulting in him puking in a trash can in the series’ studio after completing the challenge.

The Q&A series produced by First We Feast features celebrities eating progressively hotter, record-breaking hot sauces while answering questions posed by host Sean Evans – it’s also become a game competition show on truTV, in addition to the iconic YouTube series that Dobrik appeared on.

During his episode, Dobrik warned Evans that he wasn’t great at eating spicy foods to start with. Starting with the second hottest wing on the table (which had a Scoville ‘hotness ranking’ level of 4,200, compared to the hottest sauce’s ranking of over 2 million), Dobrik said “At this point, if we were like at a wings place, I’d tell my friends not to get that ’cause it’s too spicy.”

During the interview, Dobrik shared some behind-the-scenes moments from filming for his vlog channel – which has more than 16.2 million subscribers – like when he had an encounter with the police after his dad did donuts in a new car Dobrik purchased, and when he had to go to the emergency room after juggling wine bottles and cutting his hand.

Throughout his episode, the YouTuber called “Hot Ones” a “f—ed show” and begged Evans to let him workshop a new concept, but begrudgingly admitted his criticism was in jest by the end of his interview.

“I know I was like s—ting on this concept because I’m like so stressed out, but I genuinely love the show,” Dobrik said into the vlog-style handheld camera Evans pulled out toward the end. “I’m so happy for you, and congrats on all your success, but I’m never coming, f—ing, even within a 30-foot radius of you ever again.”