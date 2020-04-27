David Dobrik used a t-shirt cannon to fire $10,000 checks and merch at fans outside their homes

David Dobrik asked fans if he could fire a t-shirt cannon at them.
David Dobrik / YouTube
  • David Dobrik executed one of his biggest giveaways ever during the coronavirus lockdown in California.
  • At the start of his video posted on April 24, Dobrik announced that he’d partnered with video game company EA to help people out during the crisis.
  • Dobrik, his assistants Natalie Mariduena and Taylor Hudson, and his friend Jason Nash loaded up a van with games consoles and iPads, spraying them with disinfectant before handing them to people on the street while wearing gloves and masks.
  • Then they attached around $500 in cash to a number of frisbees and tossed them to more passers-by who were told to look underneath the toy for a surprise.
  • Dobrik and his crew then visited homes of people who had reached out to him with a t-shirt cannon and a number of David Dobrik-branded t-shirts.
  • “For every piece of merch we’re giving out, there’s a check for $10,000,” Dobrik said in the video while panning the camera across at least 21 t-shirts.
  • After filming the reactions of people receiving their checks, Dobrik handed even more people the keys to a brand new Toyota using the end of a broom handle.
  • “I wanna hug you. I can’t hug you?” A very emotional fan is filmed saying at the end of the video. “Not now but I’ll come by another time and we’ll hug it out,” Dobrik promises.
