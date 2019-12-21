A group of YouTubers staged a jaw-dropping blue foam volcano in their backyard that toppled over their balcony and towered above their house

caption One view of the massive blue foam volcano that erupted in Nick Uhas’ video. source Screenshot YouTube/Nick Uhas

In a new video with David Dobrik, science YouTuber Nick Uhas and the “vlog squad” set off a world record “elephant toothpaste” experiment that towers over Dobrik’s California home with a blue foam explosion.

The experiment is a follow-up to the previous elephant toothpaste video that became the most viral TikTok of 2019 with its smaller red foam volcano.

In the video, Uhas shows off his calculations and ingredients to prepare a foam explosion to rival other science YouTubers’ previous attempts.

The result is a jaw-dropping visual display, complete with YouTubers in safety suits sprinting away from the towering foam mountain.

Science YouTuber Nick Uhas teamed up with one of 2019’s most viral stars, David Dobrik, to redo an even bigger and better version of the “elephant toothpaste” science experiment that became the most viral TikTok of 2018.

In the video, Uhas shows off the calculations, ingredients, and contraption he designed to make the biggest foam explosion possible. Once everything is set up, a team of “vlog squad” members release the catalyst that causes the ingredients below to expand rapidly into a towering volcano of blue foam.

The foam quickly overpowers Dobrik’s California home, spilling over his glass-walled balcony and standing above his roof by the time the chemical reaction slows to a stop. You can spot the team sprinting away and several cameras record different bird’s-eye views of the experiment. There’s so much foam that some of it floats away toward the end.

Uhas does specify that the ingredient is environmentally safe and sound, and that the team performs a full clean-up. The new world record experiment is meant to secure Uhas’ title after a few YouTube competitors claimed his first world record elephant toothpaste try didn’t succeed some of their attempts.

That first attempt, as captured in the viral TikTok, used red foam and still spanned an impressive amount of Dobrik’s backyard. But this version rounds out 2019 with one of the most jaw-dropping visuals on the platform.