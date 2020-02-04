David Dobrik printed his friend’s drunk, thirsty texts on a billboard to ‘teach him a lesson’

caption David Dobrik showing off his new billboard. source David Dobrik

YouTuber David Dobrik is known for giving his friends extravagant gifts.

But in his latest vlog, Toddy Smith received something he might not be that happy about – a billboard showcasing all the thirsty texts he’d sent to Dobrik’s assistant Natalie Mariduena on a night out.

Dobrik said he was doing it to teach him a lesson about drunk texting.

The texts included “u break my heart,” and “can we please cuddle tomorrow.”

“Oh my God, what the f—?” Smith yelled on seeing the billboard, and sprinted off in the other direction. “Are you kidding me?!”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If there’s one thing David Dobrik loves even more than giving away cars, it’s calling out his friends in the most hilarious and public way possible.

In Dobrik’s latest YouTube video, it was Vlog Squad member Toddy Smith in the firing line, when the group learned of the drunk, thirsty texts he’d been sending Dobrik’s assistant Natalie Mariduena.

The texts included “u break my heart,” and “can we please cuddle tomorrow.”

“To teach Todd a lesson about drunk texting, the next day we bought a billboard in Hollywood and had our friends come and see it,” Dobrik said in the video. The billboard had a huge photo of Smith’s face next to a full phone screen of text messages he had sent Mariduena on a night out.

“I’m falling out of love with you, don’t worry? What?” read out Carly Incontro. “What are you talking about?”

“Please tell me you didn’t do this to me too,” asked Jeff Witteck, worriedly.

Smith was then called to the location, where Dobrik told him he’d been a “bad boy.”

“I’ve cleaned up my act,” he said, to which Dobrik asked, “Then what the hell is this?”

Smith turned around and gasped in shock when he saw his own face staring down at him, then struggled to work out exactly what was printed alongside.

“What does it say, can someone read it to me?” he asked, and Dobrik told him it was his drunk texts to Mariduena.

“Oh my God, what the f—?” he yelled, and sprinted off in the other direction. “Are you kidding me?!”

My friend has been drunk texting my assistant so I printed his texts out and put them on a billboard pic.twitter.com/4cPmerX0N4 — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) February 4, 2020

Smith then said he should read out Mariduena’s texts to him, and revealed she’d replied to one of his Instagram stories, saying “Miss being warm in your arms.”

“I was f—ing with him,” Mariduena said.

Responding to Dobrik’s tweet, Ian “from SeatGeek” Borthwick – from the company that supplied the majority of Dobrik’s gifted cars – joked, “Don’t make me leak ur texts.”

He then followed up with, “It would literally be David asking me for more money … And then me giving it to him.”

Watch the full video below.

Read more:

David Dobrik surprised Nicole Scherzinger with a live skunk in his car, and her reaction was priceless

Watch YouTuber Patrick Starrr surprise a fan with a dream makeover for the holidays

David Dobrik had to mime ‘Hustlers’ in a game of charades with Jimmy Fallon, but he didn’t know it was about strippers

YouTuber David Dobrik surprised fans with Justin Bieber and one of them said his new single was ‘not that good’ without realizing the singer was in the car with him

David Dobrik flew to Las Vegas to put $20,000 of his friend’s money on black and won for ‘like the fifth or sixth’ time in a row