David Dobrik asked fans to bear with him as the coronavirus has made it ‘basically impossible’ to film the stunts for his vlogs

- source
- David Dobrik / YouTube
- David Dobrik can’t make his usual high octane vlogs right now because of the state-wide lockdown in California and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
- He has posted two blooper videos to his second channel David Dobrik Too in the past week.
- In his latest one, Dobrik is hanging out with the Vlog Squad at his LA home, and surprises Kevin Hart with a massive snake.
- Dobrik added a note at the end of the video saying the spread of the coronavirus has made it “basically impossible” to film his usual stunts, pranks, and get footage of his friends partying.
- “You’re going to have to bear with me on the vlogs for a little bit,” he wrote. “Regular posts will be back as soon as quarantine is over and I can get Zane back into the bars.”
- He signed off by saying “Love y’all. Stay safe.”
- Online stars like YouTubers and TikTokers are trying to meet a higher demand than ever for content while so much of the world is stuck indoors.
- At the same time, they have to weigh up the health risks of hanging out with their friends to make the content their fans want.
- Stacy Jones, the CEO and founder of Hollywood Branded Inc, told Insider influencers’ success right now will depend on how creative they can be despite these challenges.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.