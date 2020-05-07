David Dobrik gave fans a ‘long-awaited’ closet tour, and it’s wall to wall black clothing

- source
- David Dobrik / Instagram
- David Dobrik has given fans a look at his closet, and it’s a sea of one color.
- The YouTube star is known for wearing black, and only black.
- “Alright guys, here’s my long-awaited closet tour,” he said in his Instagram story.
- “Lots of black,” he said, filming the rows and rows of black T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and shoes. “But I think black’s like the best thing ever.”
- Even though Dobrik is never seen wearing anything else, it’s still remarkable there is not a shred of another color hanging among his multiple rails of clothes.
- Dobrik said one of his favorite comments said, “I got black, I got black, what you want?” – referencing Lil Tecca’s “Ransom.”
- Another said, “Well, at least he’s organized.”
David’s Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/60b47UZYTF
— David Dobrik Updates (@DobrikOnline) May 6, 2020
