David Dobrik surprised his assistant and his publicist with matching white Mercedes worth $86,000

- In his latest vlog, David Dobrik he surprised his publicist Megan Smith and his assistant Taylor Hudson with matching white Mercedes – one CLA Coupe and one GLC Coupe.
- “No, no, no, this isn’t real,” said Taylor. “You’re kidding me.”
- Megan was speechless with shock and started to cry.
- “This is way too nice for me,” she said as she opened the door and got inside. “It’s so beautiful and it’s so nice, and I love you.”
- Together, the cars cost at least $86,000 for the base models.
- Thanks to the companies The RealReal, SeatGeek, and EA Sports, Dobrik has managed to gift nearly everyone in his life brand new cars.
- Among some of the best surprises were giving Reggie Castro a new Mercedes when he came out as gay to his parents, Heath Hussar a brand new $290,000 Lamborghini Huracán, and Jason Nash a Tesla while he was on holiday.
- He’s also gifted two brand new cars to his assistant and best friend Natalie Mariduena, a Chrysler minivan (and Chipotle burritos for a lifetime) to a homeless man, and $25,000 to a struggling single mom.
- The lesson here is that if you’re in David Dobrik’s life, you’re probably going to get a car at some point.
