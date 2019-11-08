David Einhorn claps back at Elon Musk’s criticism, calls out Tesla’s ‘alien dreadnought factory’

source Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Greenlight Capital CEO David Einhorn clapped back at recent criticism from Elon Musk on Friday

Einhorn – a well-known Tesla short – also called out the company for its shaky record of profitability, comparing it to his firm’s history of positive returns.

He also referenced Tesla’s “alien dreadnought factory” in a letter published on Twitter.

The statements came after Musk published a letter on Friday addressing Einhorn as “Mr. Unicorn” and stating the hedge fund made false statements about Tesla in a recent investor letter.

Greenlight Capital president and well-known Tesla short seller David Einhorn snapped back at Elon Musk’s recent criticism on Friday, stepping up a long-running feud between the two.

Einhorn published a letter responding to a post Musk made on Friday addressing him as “Mr. Unicorn” and claiming Greenlight “made numerous false allegations against Tesla” in a recent letter to investors.

“We certainly are capable of making mistakes and if we said anything false, we will correct it for the record,” Einhorn wrote.

He added: “I can’t imagine how it would feel to have entire websites like https://elonmusk.today chronicling your untruths.”

The two have battled it our numerous times in the past, with Musk famously sending Einhorn a box of shorts last year to make fun of his position against Tesla.

Einhorn took his letter a step further on Friday, calling out Tesla for its volatile profitability over the last decade compared to Greenlight’s history of positive returns.

In Musk’s statement, he extends an invitation for Einhorn to meet with him to learn more about Tesla and to tour some facilities.

“I think some facility visits would be fun (can we start in Buffalo?),” Einhorn wrote in response. “I might learn the difference between your alien dreadnought factory and cars made by hand in a tent. “

Einhorn continued: “We welcome your offer to learn more about Tesla and will take you up on it. This is a stark contrast from Tesla’s prior position.”

Greenlight’s initial note to investor’s was reportedly sent to address Tesla’s better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, which sent the company’s share price soaring 20%.

Shares of Tesla are up about 1% year-to-date.