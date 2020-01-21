Ex-Knicks coach David Fizdale had to sit quietly and awkwardly during an ESPN segment because of his contract with the team

caption David Fizdale. source Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Former New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale was on ESPN’s “The Jump” for a segment about the Knicks.

Fizdale, who was fired in December, was not able to discuss certain subjects, due to his contract.

Fizdale sat quietly during portions of the segment that were critical of the Knicks, only offering that he wishes he delivered a winning team and that he is hopeful for the team’s future.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

During a segment on ESPN’s NBA-themed show “The Jump,” former New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale had to sit quietly because he is not legally allowed to discuss certain aspects of the team.

Fizdale was fired in early December, less than two years after being hired as head coach. In 104 games, he went 21-83. According to CNBC’s Jabari Young, Fizdale signed a five-year, $22 million contract with the Knicks, and the team is still responsible for the remaining three-plus years and $17 million.

Host Rachel Nichols noted at the start of the segment that Fizdale cannot legally discuss all Knicks-related matters. What resulted was an awkward segment where Fizdale sat quietly and emotionless as Nichols and ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst criticized the Knicks’ trade of Kristaps Porzingis, their free agency flop last summer, and the direction of the team.

Nichols and Windhorst discussed the Porzingis trade, with Windhorst saying the Knicks “didn’t have to trade him in 15 minutes.” Fizdale sat there quietly.

Fizdale offered a half-smile as Nichols joked that the Knicks need more variance in free agency after signing several power forwards during the most recent offseason.

Fizdale was able to speak on some subjects, saying his biggest regret was not being able to deliver a winning team in New York, that he believes rookie R.J. Barrett will be a star, and that the team is on the right track.

“I really think they’re in a good position,” Fizdale said. “I know a lot of people don’t and a lot of people are down on them, but I actually think they’re in a good position going into the summer to make some good things happen in the organization.”

Watch the segment below: