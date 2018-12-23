Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg is going to Harvard after getting a reported 1270 on the SAT — it shows test scores aren’t everything

Parkland school shooting survivor and gun law activist David Hogg is going to Harvard University.

He received a score of 1270 out of 1600 on the SAT, according to TMZ. The bottom 25% of students admitted had an average score of 1460.

His reported score has sparked a debate over whether Harvard should have admitted him, or if SAT scores aren’t very useful anyway.

David Hogg – a survivor of the Parkland High School shooting and advocate for gun law reform – announced he’s going to Harvard University in the fall.

The reaction was mixed.

After surviving the shooting in February, which took 17 lives, Hogg became one of the leaders of the March For Our Lives movement, which demands gun law reform and recruits young people into political activism. He took a gap year after graduating in June to focus on March For Our Lives instead of going directly to college. His activism has made him a lightning rod for criticism on the political right. Fox News host Laura Ingraham, for example, mocked him after four colleges rejected him.

Somewhere in the middle of all of this, TMZ reported that Hogg had a 4.2 GPA and got a 1270 out of 1600 on the SAT. Now that he’s going to Harvard, Hogg’s SAT score has become a flashpoint for his critics. It’s well below the usual score for the Ivy League school – the average score for admitted students is 1520, according to Prep Scholar.

Some conservative media figures criticized Harvard’s decision to admit Hogg

Political Science is not one of Harvard’s 50 undergraduate fields of study, which you’d know if you weren’t a complete moron. https://t.co/6hLiDO95ai — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) December 23, 2018

.@Harvard just made a mockery of itself. Over politics. https://t.co/o59mvQPDRR — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) December 23, 2018

I was wondering why I didn’t get into @Harvard. At first I thought it was my 1080 SAT score. But maybe it was my essay “Why I joined the @NRA” that sealed the deal. https://t.co/5o8sN0gwZ6 — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) December 23, 2018

Can you imagine an Ivy League school rewarding a student like this for being a *conservative* political activist? What a nakedly corrupt, biased system. https://t.co/baeWS8QsPS — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 22, 2018

It’s not a meritocracy when it’s this predictable. https://t.co/AO7QiXFIMB — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 22, 2018

But for the most part, people said it shows just how useless the SATs really are

To others, Hogg’s admittance to Harvard showed just how silly the SATs are. If a teenager helps lead a national political movement and has an extraordinary GPA, what does it matter if he doesn’t do well on a standardized test?

Further evidence that SATs don’t mean much. Thanks. — Quentin Hardy (@qhardy) December 23, 2018

I got a 1290. I’m a dual board certified physician. Maybe the SAT is a bad statical indicator of career potential? ????????‍♀️ — Dr Humbug ???? (@SnarkyMD) December 23, 2018

Jared Kushner was a C student and went to Harvard b/c his Dad gave them $2.5 million. Far more egregious than a renowned activist getting in. https://t.co/JynEXYiAhr — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) December 22, 2018

This mainly illustrates how bad standardized test scores are as a measure of real-world impact https://t.co/4qlyH9jYUv — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) December 22, 2018

Imagine having a takeaway from this other than "the SAT is bad." https://t.co/sUCRbQ4Ksu — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) December 22, 2018

Pretty sure if you gather together senior college admissions officials from the top fifty universities in the country and ask them how beneficial it'd be to have an internationally-recognized movement leader on their brochures, they would say (and I'm paraphrasing here): "VERY." https://t.co/2cjTHAysAh — Charlotte Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) December 23, 2018

And of course, some people told him that studying political science at Harvard isn’t enough

My advice: Don’t major in Political Science. Get the professors’ syllabi and read everything on it, but don’t major in it. Go for something in science, engineering, languages, or computers. You can do that and still know everything a PoliSci major will learn. (I was one). — Deplorable Hombre (@DeploreHombre) December 23, 2018

Sincerest congratulations, David. Be sure to go to law school so you can continue to make an impact where it really matters. Best of luck! — Benjamin Booher (@bmbooher) December 23, 2018