Billionaire industrialist and conservative mega-donor David Koch has died at age 79

Billionaire industrialist and conservative donor David Koch has died, New Yorker reporter Jane Mayer said Friday, citing family sources.

Koch Industries later confirmed the death.

David Koch and his brother Charles Koch have donated billions to an extensive network of conservative sources.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David. Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life,” Charles Koch wrote in the statement, adding that his brother had been diagnosed with prostate cancer 27 years ago.

“David liked to say that a combination of brilliant doctors, state-of-the-art medications and his own stubbornness kept the cancer at bay,” Charles Koch wrote. “We can all be grateful that it did, because he was able to touch so many more lives as a result.”

“While we mourn the loss of our hero, we remember his iconic laughter, insatiable curiosity, and gentle heart. His stories of childhood adventures enlivened our family dinners; his endless knowledge rendered him our ‘walking Google.,'” wrote Charles Koch. “His sensitive heart had him shed a tear at the beauty of his daughter’s ballet, and beam with pride when his son beat him at chess. We will miss the fifth link in our family.”

The death was first reported by New Yorker reporter Jane Mayer who tweeted Friday morning that she had been told by family sources that Koch had died.

Her 2016 book “Dark Money” focussed on the influence of the Kochs on American politics.

Koch, 79, and his brother Charles, have been among the most influential figures in the conservative movement in the US in recent years, having donated hundreds of millions to a network of conservative organisations.

Koch shared majority control of the privately held industrial conglomerate Koch Industries with his brother Charles, according to Forbes.

Koch’s wealth, estimated at $53.5 billion, meant that the two brothers were tied as the seventh-richest Americans according to the Forbes 400 ranking.

Koch began working in the family owned business in 1970, and held the title of executive vice president until his retirement in June 2018.

Koch Industries has had a controversial environmental record. According to a 2014 Rolling Stone article, the company paid millions in regulatory fines and legal settlements throughout the 1990s and early 2000s related to various environmental violations.

Koch Industries and the Koch brothers have continued to be a target of environmental groups such as Greenpeace.

Koch was most famous for his staunch support of conservative and libertarian causes.

He ran as the vice presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party in the 1980 presidential election. In the subsequent decades, the Koch brothers became some of the largest donors to conservative causes in the country, reportedly raising hundreds of millions of dollars for Republican candidates in recent elections.

The Koch brothers’ main political advocacy group, the Americans for Prosperity Foundation, which David headed until his June 2018 retirement, was one of the main backers of the Tea Party movement that began in opposition to former President Barack Obama’s policies. David Koch, however, distanced himself personally from membership in the Tea Party itself.

Koch was also a figure in Manhattan’s upper crust, and was a major donor to several charitable causes and cultural organizations. Koch donated millions of dollars to the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and served on its board for 23 years before resigning in 2016. In 2008, Koch gave a $100 million donation to the Lincoln Center to renovate the New York State Theater, which was then renamed after the billionaire.

After a 1992 diagnosis with prostate cancer, Koch became a major supporter of cancer research, including donations to his alma mater MIT, Johns Hopkins, and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Koch is survived by his wife Julia Flesher Koch and his children David, Mary, and John.