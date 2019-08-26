A teen registered people to vote while they waited in line to try the new Popeyes chicken sandwich

caption David Ledbetter, 17, is too young to vote himself. source dllegrande/Instagram

People all over the US are clamoring to try the new Popeyes chicken sandwich – and the lines are quite long.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, 17-year-old David Ledbetter saw the long lines as an opportunity to create change and registered voters while they waited for their food.

Ledbetter said the group registered 16 new voters.

The high school student was there with Stepahine Sneed, a woman running for the local school board.

Around the US, people are clamoring to try the new chicken sandwich at Popeyes.

At one location in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday afternoon, the drive-thru line had snaked through the parking lot and onto a busy road. Local school board candidate Stephanie Sneed was inspired to brave the crowds – but not for a late lunch.

Sneed and three volunteers – two teens and another adult – used the opportunity to register voters and educate residents on local elections.

“There’s a lot of people [at Popeyes] and they’re waiting,” Sneed told Insider of the spontaneous decision to go to Popeyes. “I thought we should go out there and register the people to vote. If they’re already registered, hand out the sample ballots, remind people that early voting is going on now, and just have direct engagement with the community.”

Sneed told Insider that there is currently early voting for a local election in Charlotte, but projections show that voter turnout is expected to be low. Sneed said people were “really receptive” to her and the team of volunteers. She estimated people were waiting between 20 and 30 minutes in the drive-through line and the group approached people as they waited, presumably to order the highly coveted chicken sandwich.

Sneed, who won’t be on the ballot until November, said the team didn’t go into the afternoon with a numeric goal and didn’t officially keep track of the voters registered or pamphlets handed out.

But one of her volunteers, 17-year-old David Ledbetter, told Insider he counted that they registered between 12 and 16 new voters outside of the Popeyes in just a few hours.

‘The best way to engage in the community’

A 17-year-old high school senior who is currently too young to vote, Ledbetter told Insider that he is particularly passionate about engaging his community this way. And the “abundant amount of people” waiting outside of Popeyes seemed to be present an ideal opportunity for community and youth outreach.

“I’m real big on especially young people going out and getting involved in local politics,” Ledbetter said. “I think that’s the best way to engage in the community.”

And with this upcoming election, voter turnout is especially important, Sneed explained.

“Only a few people are deciding who are our elected officials,” she told Insider. “The projected turnout is based on the numbers that we’ve had so far, the projected turnout for our local election, our primaries, is 8% or less. So only a handful of people are deciding our elected officials that impact your daily life.”