After Red Sox legend David ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz was shot, a crowd at the bar beat the suspect until police arrived

caption The Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night. source Getty Images

The Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz was shot in the back Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic.

Videos show the suspect in the shooting being beaten by bystanders at the bar until the police showed up to arrest him.

Local journalists have identified the suspect as Eddy Feliz García, 23.

After the beloved former Red Sox player David “Big Papi” Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night, bystanders beat the suspect until the police arrived, the director of the national police said.

Videos show the man being punched and kicked while he sat bleeding heavily from the face on a sidewalk. INSIDER is not including these videos because of their graphic nature.

Local journalists have identified the suspect as Eddy Feliz García. Dionisio Soldevila was one of multiple reporters who tweeted out an image of someone identified as García, showing his head bandaged and his face covered in bruises in cuts, after the attack.

Eddy Feliz Garcia, el que disparo a David Ortiz, segun policia nacional. pic.twitter.com/OC4crKy09P — Dionisio Soldevila (@dSoldevila) June 10, 2019

Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said authorities were waiting to question the suspect until he could be treated for his injuries.

Almonte said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, his hometown, at about 8:50 p.m. when a gunman approached from behind and shot him after arriving at the bar on a motorcycle. Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attack.

Ortiz is out of surgery and recovering

According to the sports reporter Guillermo Schutz, Ortiz has already been operated on and is out of danger.

@PoliciaRD tiene detenido a Eddy Feliz García, de 23 años, por incidente en que resultó herido @davidortiz Gloria del deporte está estable tras cirugía. Bala a quemarropa por la espalda afectó pulmón e hirió a comunicador. pic.twitter.com/SngTgiLwJc — CNN en vivo (@cnnenvivo) June 10, 2019

Schutz added that Ortiz told hospital staffers, “Do not let me die – I am a good man.”

Ortiz’s father on Sunday night said authorities had informed him of the shooting but that he didn’t know more details.

“They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Leo Ortiz told ESPN.com.

Ortiz helped Boston win three World Series during his 14 seasons with the team. The designated hitter retired in 2016, after a career of 541 home runs.