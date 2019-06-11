The Red Sox flew David ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz to Boston to get treatment for his gunshot wound, and fans held a touching moment of silence at Fenway

The Red Sox flew former slugger David “Big Papi” Ortiz back to Boston Monday night to receive further treatment after he was shot in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Before the team’s game against the Texas Rangers, a moment of silence was held in honor or Ortiz at Fenway Park.

Meanwhile, DR authorities say they have one of two suspects in custody, a man named Eddy Feliz García.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The Red Sox brought their beloved former designated hitter David Ortiz back to Boston Monday night to receive further medical treatment for a gunshot wound.

The retired slugger, known by his nickname “Big Papi,” was shot in the back at a bar in his native Dominican Republic Sunday night.

DR authorities said two suspects arrived at the bar on a motorcycle, and that the man on the back of the bike got off and shot Ortiz. One of those two men, Eddy Feliz García, is now in custody, according to NBC Sports. Investigators continue to probe the motive for the crime.

Ortiz expected to make a full recovery

After the shooting, Ortiz was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent a surgery to repair damage to his liver and part of his intestines, his spokesman Leo Lopez told the AP. Dr. Abel Gonzalez, who operated on Ortiz for six hours, said at a Monday news conference that he expects Ortiz to make a full recovery, according to ESPN.

In a statement, the Red Sox said they would use “all available resources” to bring Ortiz back to health.

They sent an air ambulance to the DR to bring Ortiz back to Boston so he can receive further medical treatment with his wife and the Red Sox medical team nearby. While Ortiz retired from the team in 2016, he continues to live in the US part of the year.

Read more: Surveillance video captured the moment David Ortiz was shot at a bar in the Dominican Republic

“Our medical team here in Boston and the doctors in the Dominican Republic have confirmed that David’s condition is still serious, but that he is stable enough to be transported back here to Boston for continued care,” team President Sam Kennedy said, according to WCVB.

Ortiz landed at Logan Airport just after 10 p.m., and he was taken by police motorcade to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Tributes have poured in from fans and celebrities alike

Earlier in the evening, the Red Sox held a moment of silence in honor of Ortiz, ahead of their game against the Texas Rangers.

Well wishes for Ortiz have poured in from the Boston sports world and the rest of the country.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tweeted out Monday that “Papi defines Boston Strong… get well soon my friend !!!” Brady’s teammate Julian Edelman also chimed in, writing on Instagram that “all of New England has your back.”

Even former President Barack Obama wrote to Ortiz, tweeting “Get well soon, Papi.”

Six years ago, David Ortiz's spirit and resolve helped us all begin to heal from the Boston Marathon bombing. Today, I want to join many others in wishing him a speedy recovery of his own. Get well soon, Papi. pic.twitter.com/9orpBgnVI5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 10, 2019

One of Ortiz’s three children, D’Angelo, wrote a tribute to his father on Instagram, saying there is “nobody stronger” than his dad.

“I love u pops endlessly and everybody is praying for you right now,” he wrote.