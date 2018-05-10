Red Sox pitcher David Price missed a big game due to carpel tunnel syndrome, and some are speculating ‘Fortnite’ could be to blame

caption David Price missed one of his biggest starts of the season due to carpel tunnel syndrome, and some believe that his injury could be due to too much time playing video games — specifically “Fortnite,” which has apparently become popular with the team. source Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price missed his start against the New York Yankees due to what the team called a “mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome.”

Some have speculated that Price’s injury might have been caused by his video game habits, specifically his recent fascination with the game “Fortnite.”

Manager Alex Cora downplayed the possibility but said that he would address the matter with Price as they continued to evaluate his injury.

The season may be young, but the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are in the middle of a three-game series with the title of “best team in baseball” on the line.

But as Yankees have seen players step up – Giancarlo Stanton has returned to form and rookie Gleyber Torres has continued to contribute – the Red Sox have missed one of their aces, David Price, due to what the team described as a mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome.

The diagnosis is comforting in a sense for Red Sox fans – Price has not looked good in his past few outings, and the fact that Boston is addressing whatever issues he has and referring them as “mild” helps quell fears of a possible long DL stint. As manager Alex Cora said, “For me, this is quote-unquote good news compared to anything else.”

But Price’s absence has led to speculation about what exactly caused his carpal tunnel syndrome, with some suggesting that it was due to his love of video games, specifically the new 100-person free-for-all “Fortnite.”

The rumors began thanks to Price’s known interest in the game – earlier in the year, he spoke with the Associated Press about the prominence of the game in the clubhouse. “We play together at the field, at the hotel on the road or at home whenever we get home from the field,” Price said. “It’s something that’s kind of taken over.”

When a reporter asked Cora about the possibility that Price’s carpel tunnel was related to his video game habits, the manager downplayed the idea but said he would address the topic. “From what I know, David has been playing video games his whole life,” Cora said. “It seems like Fortnite now is the one everybody’s playing, but last year I saw a lot of guys playing FIFA. That’s all I know. There’s a lot of teams playing Fortnite. But we’ll talk about it.”

There is reason to believe that Price’s current issues are unrelated to any “Fortnite” he might be playing. Doctor Jessica Flynn, who provides injury analysis at Boston Sports Journal and commentary on NBC Sports Boston, cast doubts that gaming could have caused Price’s carpal tunnel.

I hate to Debbie Downer the story, but Price's "mild carpal tunnel syndrome" is not likely caused by playing Fortnite. The position of the wrist doesn't tend to effect the carpal tunnel. U CAN get inflammation of the thumb tendons, though. "Gamer's thumb" @TonyMassarotti @trenni — DocFlynn (@jessdeede) May 9, 2018

Still, it’s not every day that the hottest video game in the world gets brought up at a baseball press conference, and enough people have asked about the possibility that it’s probably best for Price to lay off the game for a bit, to be safe.

The Red Sox continue their series against the Yankees on Thursday night in New York. Price’s next scheduled start is set for Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, and Cora has yet to rule out his return to the mound.