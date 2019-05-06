Red Sox pitcher David Price appeared to call out his white teammates for visiting Trump to celebrate World Series title

caption David Price highlighted a tweet that noted it was the “white Sox,” not the Red Sox, visiting the Trump White House on Thursday. source Christian Petersen / Getty Images

David Price appeared to call out his white teammates for their decision to go through with the Red Sox’s White House visit on Thursday.

Price retweeted a tweet that brought attention to the racial divide among the players and personnel attending the visit, compared to those choosing to skip the celebration.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is also skipping the visit, citing Trump’s treatment of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

David Price appeared to call out some of his teammates on Monday after quote-tweeting a post that highlighted the racial divide between the players electing to attend the team’s scheduled White House visit on Thursday, and those who plan to skip the event.

Athletic writer Steve Buckley noted the racial divide between those players choosing to attend the White House visit, and those who won’t be there. Buckley referred to the players planning to attend the ceremony as “the white Sox.”

Alex Cora has confirmed newspaper report he will not make the trip to meet the president. So basically it’s the white Sox who’ll be going. — Steve Buckley (@BuckinBoston) May 5, 2019

On Monday, Price retweeted the post, saying that he felt like “more than 38k should see this tweet” – a reference to Buckley’s follower count.

Price’s quote-tweet shared the message with his 1.8 million followers.

source Twitter

Manager Alex Cora, who is Puerto Rican, said he would be skipping the team’s White House visit, joining many of his players including Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Hector Velazquez, and Christian Vazquez.

Cora cited Trump’s poor treatment of Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria as his reason for skipping the ceremony.

Meanwhile, according to the Boston Globe, players such as Rick Porcello, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale, Brock Holt, and more, were all set to be in attendance, while a few players remain undecided.

Some called out the team for causing the racial divide by accepting the invitation in the first place.

source Twitter

White House visits from championship teams has become a divisive issue since Trump’s inauguration, ranging from individual players skipping on principle to entire teams refusing the invitation or not being invited at all.

It’s unclear how many Red Sox players will ultimately show up at the White House for the team’s visit, or what the mood will be at the reception, but one thing is for certain – Price will not be in attendance.

