Spurs legend David Robinson can ‘count on one hand’ the number of words Kawhi Leonard has spoken to him

caption San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson holding an award at the 4th Annual Sports Humanitarian Awards. source Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson called the Kawhi Leonard situation one of the oddest that he’s seen, and says he never spoke to Leonard while it was going on.

Robinson also touched on Leonard’s famously quiet nature, calling Leonard “a hard guy to understand.”

Robinson said he could “count on one hand” how many words Leonard has spoken to him over the years.

San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson made an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Monday in which he discussed Kawhi Leonard’s fallout with the Spurs organization and subsequent trade, a saga he called, “One of the oddest situations I think I’ve seen since I’ve been in pro basketball.”

“He’s a hard guy to understand, he’s a hard guy to read,” Robinson said.

When host Rachel Nichols asked Robinson if he had talked to Leonard, he responded by saying with a laugh, “Has anybody spoken to Kawhi about this?I talked to his uncle, I mean does that count?”

Robinson went on to say, “He’s a hard guy, he’s just quiet, I’ve reached out to him several times and just never hear anything back from him, I think the whole time he’s been here I’ve talked to him maybe a handful of times and I can count on one hand how many words he’s really said to me. I mean, he’s just a quiet guy and I think that’s made it difficult for all parties to really understand each other during this process.”

The discord between Leonard and the Spurs is indeed odd, given the Spurs are famous for being such a harmonious organization. For more of Robinson’s thoughts on the trade, including how he feels the Spurs fared in getting a return for Kawhi, you can check out the entire interview below.