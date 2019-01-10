David’s Bridal features same-sex couple for the first time in new advertisement

caption A screenshot from the new David’s Bridal commercial. source David’s Bridal

With a theme of “rewriting the rules,” David’s Bridal’s latest advertisement features a same-sex couple, a first in the company’s 60-year history.

The 30-second ad, which will air on TV and social media, also features interracial couples and one bride holding a child in her arms.

David’s Bridal is featuring a lesbian couple in its latest marketing campaign, a first for the clothing retailer that specializes in wedding gowns and other special occasion dresses, AdAge reported last week.

The advertisement’s theme of “rewriting the rules” is meant to help the company “communicate its offerings to all types of brides,” Liz Crystal, chief marketing officer, said.

“We wanted to make sure this spot represented what we see from brides today,” Crystal told AdAge. “We value every type of bride.”

The new campaign featuring “non-traditional” brides comes just two months after David’s Bridal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a deal to reduce its debt by more than $400 million, INSIDER previously reported.

“For more than 60 years, David’s has delivered beautiful, high-quality dresses and accessories for our customers’ most special occasions, and the actions we are taking will enable us to build on that tradition,” CEO Scott Key said in a statement at the time.

Following the US Supreme Court’s landmark 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage, same-sex weddings contributed “about $1.6 billion to the national economy and $102 million to state and local tax revenue,” according to a 2016 report from the Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy.

Watch the 30-second ad here:

