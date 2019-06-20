‘Space Jam 2’ cast to include NBA stars Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi, and more

Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul have joined the cast of the highly anticipated “Space Jam” sequel, according to Shams Charania.

The NBA stars will be joined by WNBA star Diana Taurasi and more.

The film is set to begin production this summer and is scheduled to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

“Space Jam 2” is reported to finally have its all-star cast.

LeBron James’ new teammate Anthony Davis is said to be on board, along with Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, and Damian Lillard playing key roles in the highly anticipated sequel.

WNBA star Diana Taurasi will also have a role, with the Ogwumike sisters, Nneka and Chiney.

The list doesn’t stop there as several more NBA and WNBA players are expected to be featured.

Sources: Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, is expected to feature key roles for Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to play roles in film. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2019

The report comes over a month after NBA insider Brian Windhorst said that James was struggling to recruit players to take part.

Nike plays a primary role in the ‘Space Jam’ franchise and according to the Hollywood Reporter, shoe deals may have been one thing holding stars back from participating.

Read more: Warner Bros has been struggling to recruit other star NBA players to join LeBron James in ‘Space Jam 2,’ and shoe deals could be to blame

Yet, Lillard has a contract with Anta and Thompson wears Adidas, so that doesn’t seem to be an issue anymore.

The NBA All-Stars join a talented production team with “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler producing the sequel and HBO’s “Random Acts of Flyness” slotted as the director.

Read more: Lebron James is making a sequel to ‘Space Jam’ and the director of ‘Black Panther’ is involved

“Space Jam 2” begins production this summer and is scheduled to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.