Here are the major world leaders and royals going to Davos next week — and those staying at home

caption Vladimir Putin may feature — we don’t know yet. source Reuters

The world’s elite converge on Davos, Switzerland, next week for the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting.

The Davos 2019 theme is “Globalization 4.0,” promoting more inclusive societies and better protections for vulnerable communities.

It is perhaps an irony then that divisive domestic issues will prevent a number of major world leaders from attending this year.

The biggest names in politics in business descend upon the snowy Swiss town of Davos next week for the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting.

A huge snow dump might be wreaking havoc locally, but the event will aim to project a message of calm togetherness under the theme of “Globalization 4.0.”

Put simply, the annual meeting will reflect on building more inclusive societies and introducing better protections for vulnerable communities.

But that message could already be at risk of being overshadowed. US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have cancelled their trips to Switzerland as they deal with divisive domestic issues.

Trump is dealing with a government shutdown over his Mexico border wall plan, while Macron is addressing the so-called Yellow Vest protests.

But while Trump and Macron are staying at home, there are plenty of other world leaders and royals attending Davos. Scroll on to see who will be in Switzerland next week.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

source Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

source Kim Hong-Ji-Pool/ Getty Images

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.

source Reuters

Wang will lead the Chinese delegation to the World Economic Forum event, according to the South China Morning Post, meaning Xi Jinping will not be attending.

Prince William.

source REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain’s future King will interview naturalist Sir David Attenborough about “inspiring generations of people to become champions for nature.”

Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil.

source Adriano Machado/Reuters

Bolsonaro was only elected in late October, meaning Davos will be his first major engagement on the international stage. “I will show our desire to trade with everyone, valuing economic freedom, bilateral agreements and fiscal balance. With these pillars, Brazil will go towards full employment and prosperity,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

source REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

source Hannah Peters/Getty

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

source Reuters/Remo Casilli

Sebastian Kurz, the chancellor of Austria.

source Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images

Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of the Republic of Ireland.

source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Pedro Sanchez, prime minister of Spain.

source Reuters

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

source Reuters

Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Netherlands.

source Jack Taylor / Getty

Iraq’s President Barham Salih.

source Reuters

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani.

source REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

source NTB Scanpix/Vegard Wivestad Groett/ via REUTERS

Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of Zimbabwe.

source Dan Kitwood/Getty

Ivan Duque, president of Colombia.

source REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Belgium Prime Minister Charles Michel.

source Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, and the UN secretary-general’s special advocate for inclusive finance.

source Reuters

US President Donald Trump is among those staying at home.

Trump was scheduled to attend this month, but pulled out last week because of the US government shutdown. He tweeted:

Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are expected to lead the US delegation in Trump’s place.

French President Emmanuel Macron also won’t be going.

Macron’s busy domestic agenda, dealing with the fallout from the so-called Yellow Vest protests, will keep him away from Switzerland.

British Prime Minister Theresa May: Another leader dealing with domestic chaos.

source Getty

May is yet to confirm if she will be attending. The British leader is pretty busy at the moment after her Brexit deal suffered a catastrophic defeat in Parliament and the UK’s 29 March EU departure date looming.

Will Vladimir Putin be in town? We’re not yet sure.

source Thomas Kronsteiner / Getty Images

The Kremlin has hinted that Putin may travel to Davos. According to state-owned RT, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “nothing is excluded” when asked if Putin will make an appearance at the World Economic Forum event.