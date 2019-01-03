Watch Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell make each other cry on his birthday

Anjelica Oswald, Insider
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been married since 2013.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

  • Dax Shepard celebrated his 44th birthday Wednesday while on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
  • The actor answered questions from the audience during a segment called “Ask Dr. Dax,” but the last person to stand up was his wife, Kristen Bell, and the two made each other cry.
  • Bell, 38, asked Shepard how he would “spoil” someone on their birthday and Shepard jokingly responded with “In the bedroom.”
  • “Let’s say I have in the bedroom covered,” the actress said with a wink.
  • Shepard started to tear up and said, “I would say please, please, please give that person love and support for 11 years. Give them two beautiful baby girls-and you’re good.”
  • “You’re crying, too!” Bell said as she stood with tears in her own eyes.
  • Watch the video below.

