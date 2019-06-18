Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s daughter had a priceless response to finding out her parents are famous

- source
- Dax Shepard appeared on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday and spoke about how his and Kristen Bell’s daughters, 6-year-old Lincoln and 4-year-old Delta, have handled their parents’ fame.
- Shepard said that their children know that Bell plays Anna in “Frozen,” but one of his kids was shocked when the actor said that his “Armchair Expert” podcast probably gained traction at the start because of his popularity.
- “She goes, ‘You’re famous?'” the “Ranch” star recalled. His daughter added, “Does mom know?”
- “I go, ‘Honey, mom’s more famous than dad,’ and she goes, ‘Mom’s famous too?'” Shepard continued.
- The actor went on say that “she understands how we’re making a living, but this word ‘famous’ was its own thing that at kindergarten … I guess we were all of a sudden Taylor Swift or something, or Pink.”
