Most Americans don’t think the day after the Super Bowl should be declared a national holiday

caption The day after the Super Bowl is often said to be a candidate to become a national holiday, but an INSIDER poll shows Americans don’t like the idea. source Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Across the country, families, friends, and football fans gather for parties on Super Bowl Sunday.

Given the preceding day’s festivities, the Monday after the Super Bowl is often hypothetically proposed as a potential national holiday.

While football fans might fantasize about the idea, an INSIDER poll revealed that the vast majority of Americans are against turning Super Bowl Monday into a holiday.

Year after year, the Super Bowl is the most-watched event in American television.

Between the football, the halftime show, and the commercials, the big game has something for every type of viewer, prompting Super Bowl parties across the country for football-obsessed fans and casual spectators alike to gather, eat, drink, and enjoy the broadcast.

For this reason, the day after the Super Bowl is often discussed and joked about as a potential national holiday. The logic would be somewhat similar to that of New Year’s Day is a federal holiday – most of us are out partying the night before, and the following day is bound to be a bit less productive, so why not just take the day off and recover, and come in fresh on Tuesday.

As it turns out though, when posed with the question, most Americans are okay with the fact that we all have to get back to work the Monday after the Super Bowl.

INSIDER ran a SurveyMonkey Audience poll that ran January 22-23, 2019 where we asked respondents whether or not they believed the day after the Super Bowl should be considered a national holiday. An overwhelming 77% of respondents said they were against the idea, with just 23% preferring the Monday after the Super Bowl be given the designation.

Men were almost 10% more likely than women to support the idea, but even then, just 28% of male respondents were pro-holiday. Younger respondents were also more supportive of the idea than their older counterparts, with only 13% of respondents over 60 years old answering in favor of the holiday.

For football fans, it’s fun to imagine getting the day after the Super Bowl off – especially once you’ve already filled up on a few drinks and some junk food on Super Bowl Sunday – but for the majority of Americans, the idea doesn’t resonate.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Total 1,116 respondents, a margin of error plus or minus 3.09 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.