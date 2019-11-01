Almost 300,000 Day of the Dead flowers are sold in just 3 days by a single family in Mexico. Here’s how they made a successful business out of the festivities.

Fabiana Buontempo, Anneke Ball, Business Insider US
The traditional flowers called cempasúchitles are placed on altars and tombs across Mexico and beyond.

Miguel Tovar/LatinContent/Getty Images

  • Day of the Dead is a tradition that has been going on for more than 3,000 years.
  • It’s a Mexican celebration of the deceased that begins on October 31 and lasts until November 2.
  • Each year families and loved ones use a special flower called cempasúchitl to honor the loved ones who have passed on.
  • The Telésforo family in Mexico City grows and sells this flower every year and has made a successful business out of it.
The Day of the Dead is a Mexican celebration for those who have passed on.

People gather to light candles and put out flowers to honor their passed loved ones.
Videoblock

It’s a tradition that has been going on for nearly 3,000 years.

Day of the Dead celebrations in the streets of Mexico.
Blacklight Productions/Getty Images

In Mexico, a particular flower plays a big role in the celebrations.

This flower is a special way to honor deceased loved ones.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

The flowers are called cempasúchiles.

The cempasúchil flower is usually a vibrant yellow color.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

Over hundreds of thousands of cempasúchiles are sold this time of year.

Flower markets are very busy at the end of October.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

Cempasúchiles are placed on altars and tombstones.

Farmers preparing flowers for the Day of the Dead celebration.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

Female dancers, often dressed as the skeleton la catrina, also sometimes wear crowns made from cempasúchitles.

A young girl carrying a basket of cempasuchil flowers.
Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images

The flowers are meant to guide the spirits back to their homes to be reunited with their loved ones.

Day of the Dead flower petals.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

For the past 30 years, the Telésforo family has grown and cultivated these flowers in Mexico City.

The Telésforo family posing in front of their farm.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

The family business has seen a spike in flower sales recently, as the Day of the Dead has transformed from a religious holiday to a popular worldly celebration.

The selling of these flowers is a consistent business in Mexico.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

This holiday’s celebrations start at the end of October and continue through the first week of November.

Ornate costumes and makeup is used to celebrate.
Blacklight Productions/Getty Images

During this time, the streets are filled with music and ornate costumes…

Costumes and music fill the streets.
Blacklight Productions/Getty Images

…and the markets are flooded with flowers.

Markets work hard to keep up with the demand of these flowers.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

The Telésforo family starts preparing two months before the holiday begins.

Prepping the flowers for the Day of the Dead celebrations.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

Preparation involves planting over 150,000 seeds.

Preparing for the growing of the flowers takes time.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

Less than 15 employees spend about eight hours a day watering the land.

A family member watering the flowers.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

It’s a job that involves the entire family.

Every family member helps harvest the flowers.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

“On a normal day the sun rays wake us up,” Rodolfo Telésforo told Business Insider. “We come, then we sow, we work, we water…”

A member of the Telésforo family.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

“…and the sun itself tells us when we should go to rest at home,” he said.

A family member picking out some of the flowers that have bloomed.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

The Telésforo family has tried to increase their production by around 20% every year.

A young family member picking some flowers.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

“Year after year we exceed expectations, the production is increasing. Every year we sow a little more,” Martin Telésforo said.

Martin Telésforo is the patriarch of the family business.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

Last year, the family sold over 230,000 flowers.

Day of the Dead is a big opportunity for the family business to make money.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

This year, the Telésforo hopes to sell more than 300,000.

The family hopes to increase their business each year.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

Over 72,000 tons of cempasúchiles were produced in 2018, which is an increase of 380% from the previous year.

People travel to local flower markets to purchase these flowers.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

Experts say that sales of the flower have increased as migration shifted from rural areas towards more metropolitan areas.

Sales of the flowers have recently increased.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

Locally, the flowers in Mexico City’s flower markets sell for around $1.31 (25 pesos).

Day of the Dead has become more of a global tradition in recent years.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

But in Ciudad Juarez, a city just south of El Paso, Texas, the flowers are $5 (50 pesos).

In certain parts of the country, these flowers vary in price.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

The government estimated in 2016 that Mexicans spent more than $47 (900 pesos) on the Day of the Dead decorations.

Face paint and jewels is common for Day of the Dead.
Reuters

In addition to cempasúchiles, people celebrating the Day of the Dead also buy pecked paper, sugar skulls, tequila, and the traditional pan de muertos, which is a traditional sweet bread.

Skulls are a popular decoration.
Jan Sochor/Getty Images

The celebration of the Day of the Dead allowed the Telésforo family to turn their small farm into a profitable business.

Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

“What makes me the proudest is that I’ve been able to elevate my family into a more affluent way of life,” Telésforo told Business Insider.

The business will hopefully be passed down to generations.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

In addition to profit, it’s also a source of pride for the family that Mexicans around the country will honor their loved ones with the flowers they grew.

Growing these flowers is a special tradition for the Telésforo family.
Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

And they hope the next generation follows in their footsteps.

Tortugas al Viento/Business Insider

