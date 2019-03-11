9 deals on products that’ll help you get a better night’s sleep — especially after losing an hour to daylight-saving time

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Casper

For most of us, daylight-saving time can throw our bodies and our sleep schedules a little of whack.

So, there’s no better time than now to invest in some products that make getting a great night’s sleep a little easier.

From a bed embedded with smart technology to melatonin pills, here are nine great sleep-related deals to shop right now.

This weekend, we lost one hour as we sprung ahead for daylight-saving time. For the next eight months, we’ll be getting an extra hour of sunlight each night, leaving more time for evening activities and generally just enjoying better, brighter weather. Right now, though, our bodies need some extra time to adjust to the new clock. That 8 a.m. wake up call will feel more like a 7 a.m. one – and according to some studies, it can take some of us up to three weeks to really recover from the jet-lag-like feeling we’re dealing with right now.

We can’t control the clock, but we all can do a little more to make sure that we’re getting some quality sleep each night. From comfy mattresses to super-soft sheets, keep reading for nine great deals on products and brands to shop right now to help you better your sleep.

Casper Mattresses

source Casper

Casper’s three mattresses – the Wave, the Casper, and the Essential – all get rave reviews for their superior comfort that aids in getting a great night’s sleep. The bed-in-a-box brand has branched out from its signature mattresses to all sorts of bedroom essentials, like pillows, bed frames, bedding, and even a glowing lamp designed to help you wind down before bedtime. In honor of daylight-saving time, Casper is offering 10% off any order including a mattress.

To potentially save more at Casper, visit Business Insider Coupons to find the most up-to-date coupons and promo codes.

Brooklinen Sheets

source Brooklinen

There are plenty of places to find great sheets, but Brooklinen is undoubtedly a fan favorite. The combination of super comfy materials, fun patterns and colors, and affordability make Brooklinen a worthwhile purchase. Two of Brooklinen’s colorways, Smoke and Reverse Smoke Stripe, are soon to be retired. To honor their place in the Brooklinen collection, and help you make the most of their time left, Brooklinen is offering 20% off all bedding in these two color options. You’ll find great deals on Brooklinen’s popular classic percale sheets and the luxe sateen variety. These neutral colors work in any bedroom, so it’s a great deal to take advantage of.

Leesa Mattresses

source Leesa

If you’re a side sleeper that tends to wake up feeling a little achy, Leesa’s signature foam mattress can offer you some much-needed pressure relief. If you can’t decide between foam or springs, go for Leesa’s Sapira Hybrid Mattress, which blends both superior comfort and support. They’ve both landed at the top of our list of the best mattresses out there for sleeping cool, relieving pressure, and all-around contributing to a great night’s sleep. A mattress is a big purchase and Leesa knows that – the brand offers a 100-night, risk-free trial, so you can spend some time with the mattress before deciding if its right for you. Right now, you can save 15% and get free shipping when you order a Leesa mattress.

West Elm Bedding

source West Elm

A lot of things contribute to a great night’s rest, and good sheets are definitely one of them. Whether you’re looking for bedding made of cool tencel, lightweight linen, or cozy, worn-in flannel, West Elm has something for you. Right now, you can save 25% on all of its bedding options, including everything from duvets, sheet sets, quilts, blankets, and even baby bedding. Not only do they have bedding made from a wide range of materials, but West Elm has a huge selection of colors, patterns, and designs to fit rooms of all kinds of styles. Whether you’re looking for a simple, neutral pair of sheets or a bright, statement-making duvet cover, West Elm is sure to have something for you.

J.Crew Dreamy Cotton Pajamas

source J.Crew

Sure, you could just throw on an old T-shirt and some worn-out sweatpants, but sometimes you just want to put on a nice pajama set. They’re comfy, cute, and make your bedtime ritual feel a little more special. This pair from J.Crew, aptly named the Dreamy Cotton Pajama Set, topped our list of the best pajamas for women for their 100% cotton, soft-to-the-touch feel. Plus, you can save 40% on this adorable set when you use the code “23HOURS” at checkout.

It never hurts to see if you can save even more at J.Crew. Check out Business Insider Coupons for up-to-date coupons and promo codes from J.Crew.

Leesa Hybrid Pillow

source Leesa

If you can’t decide between the fluffy feel of a down pillow or the firm support of a memory foam one, choose an option that combines the best aspects of both types. The Leesa Hybrid Pillow is reversible and adjustable, so you can customize it to fit your sleep needs each night. The pillow insert, which is also removable, is sandwiched between a down-like quilted layer and a more firm, gel-like layer. This pillow usually retails for $125 for a standard size and $135 for a queen, but right now you can save $26 on both options.

Eight Sleep Smart Bed

source Eight Sleep

Smart devices are popping up everywhere, offering efficient solutions to the little frustrations of everyday tasks – like making hands-free calls while cooking, thanks to your Amazon Echo, or wearing a Fitbit to maximize your calorie burn during a workout. Eight Sleep is taking smart technology to the bedroom to help you hack your sleep and get your best rest yet. It’s all in the smart cover, which is placed over the foam mattress and embedded with sensors to help you better your sleep patterns. Eight Sleep sensors track over 15 factors about your sleep and overall health, including REM sleep and heart rate, which it uses to help wake you up in the morning. It also has a temperature control, which allows you to change the temperature on just one side of the bed or both. While it’s a pricey purchase – beds start at $995 for a full – right now you can save $100 on any size smart bed and get one step closer to a great night’s sleep.

YnM Weighted Blanket

source Amazon

This best-selling blanket is probably unlike anything you’ve wrapped yourself up in before because it has weights in it. While that might seem odd, the deep pressure provided by the weights actually works to reduce stress and anxiety, eliminate pain, and relax the nervous system. This blanket promises to relieve stress, create a natural calm, and help you get a deeper, more restful night sleep overall. While those might seem like big claims coming from a blanket, it’s worth the hype – one of our reporters was surprised at how it helped her fall asleep faster, stay asleep through the night, and feel more well-rested during the day. A 15 pound weighted blanket from YnM usually costs $79.90, but right now you can save $10.40 and snag it for $69.50

Revly Melatonin

source Amazon

Darkness causes our bodies to naturally produce melatonin, which tells our bodies to get ready to sleep. On the contrary, light decreases melatonin production, which can keep us from getting real, deep rest. Melatonin supplements can help those who have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep. These gummy vitamins give you a small dose of melatonin to help you get a better night’s sleep. Plus, they’re vegan, gluten-free, and non-gmo, and right now you can snag them for 25% off.