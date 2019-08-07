Photos show El Paso and Dayton coming together to honor shooting victims as the country grieves

People are mourning a dark weekend for the US, which saw two unrelated mass shootings.

Thirty-one people were killed and at least 51 were injured in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

These photos show people mourning and coming together at vigils and memorials.

Makeshift memorials line the streets of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Vigils have been held day and night. Mourners hold hands, say prayers, and carry candles to remember the victims. Many have brought signs calling for an end to gun violence.

On Saturday, 22 people were killed and 24 were injured at a Walmart in El Paso. On Sunday, nine people were killed and 27 were injured in the entertainment district in Dayton.

These photos show how people are coming together to grieve.

On Saturday night, a vigil was held for the victims of the El Paso shooting. Here, three mourners close their eyes and hold candles.

Outside the shopping complex, where the shooting happened, people came in large numbers to attend another vigil on Sunday.

People comforted each other.

And raised their candles and phones in tribute.

Employees of Walmart, which was where the attack happened, attended the emotional vigil.

Children from a local youth sports group participated.

Here, a poster at the makeshift memorial says “El Paso Strong.” A teddy bear leans against it.

On Monday, people came and prayed.

A woman wiped tears from her face when she visited the memorial.

El Paso’s high school football team visited the site on Monday, too. Here they are huddling close.

On Tuesday, the number of visitors kept growing.

And both the Mexican and US flags were flying. Eight Mexican nationals died in the shooting. El Paso is right on the border, and many people cross from neighboring Ciudad Juárez every day.

In Dayton, Ohio, a makeshift memorial also started growing after the shooting.

On Sunday, mourners gathered to grieve.

Ten doves were released during the vigil — nine to honor the dead and one to symbolize the injured.

Mourners gathered and prayed. Here one wears a Tt-shirt that says “Dayton Strong.” Another raises their hands to the sky.

Others came together and held each other’s hands.

Mourners held signs thanking the local police force, and saying they love Dayton.

Another mourner held a sign saying “we can end gun violence.”

While another mourner held up a more political sign.

On Sunday night, candles were lit as people participated in a vigil.

“It may not feel like it right now, but I’ve seen so much fearlessness from the City of Dayton in the past 20 hours,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley told the crowd on Sunday. “Dayton has done what Dayton does best. We take care of each other.”

When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke, the crowd chanted, “Do something!”

