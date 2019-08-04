Witnesses describe a chaotic scene at Dayton Ohio’s mass shooting: ‘I couldn’t get up, I got trampled’

Witnesses have spoken out since a mass shooting took place in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning.

Nine people were killed by the gunman.

People have taken to social media and recalled running “for our lives” when they heard the gunshots.

Another person who spoke to the New York Times described the scene as like World War II.

Witnesses are describing the chaotic mass shooting that took place in Dayton, Ohio. early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place early Sunday morning and left nine dead, in addition to the shooter. The gunman, who opened fire at Ned Peppers Bar in the city’s entertainment district, has since been identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts from Bellbrook, Ohio. No motive was reported as of Sunday morning.

Since the shooting, witnesses have shared details about it on social media.

Twitter user @HannahRayNinja said that people in the area “ran for our lives and hopped a fence trampling multiple people in the process/hid anywhere we could.”

We heard gunshots while on the patio.. ran indoors only to be shoved back out because the shots were coming from inside the bar. We ran for our lives and hopped a fence trampling multiple people in the process/hid anywhere we could https://t.co/pm7Q00DfbR — Hannuh (@HannahRayNinja) August 4, 2019

The user also said: “It is absolutely disgusting. My heart is in pieces for anyone inside the bar who was worsely affected by this.”