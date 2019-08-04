The Dayton, Ohio mass shooter’s sister was among nine people killed

Nine people were killed in an early-morning mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio when a gunman opened fire at Ned Peppers Bar on East Fifth Street in the city’s entertainment district.

One of the nine killed was the gunman’s sister.

Here is what we know about the victims of the attack so far.

Nine people were killed when a shooter opened fire in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday.

Responding officers also fatally shot the gunman, later identified by police as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio. Authorities said Megan Betts, who was killed in the shooting, was the suspect’s sister.

Authorities say 22-year-old Megan was the youngest of the deceased victims, who range in age from 25 to 57. Of the nine victims, authorities said six were African-Americans and three were white, but it was unlikely that the gunman, who was identified early on as a white man, shot people based on their race.

Here is what we know about the victims of the shooting so far:

Megan Betts, 22

On Facebook, Megan Betts wrote that she was a “tour Guide at Missoula Smokejumper Visitor Center” who “Studies at Wright State University Department of Biological Sciences.”

Betts’ sister Megan and an unidentified male “were found shot” near the mass shooting scene, according to Daily Beast. NBC News reported the deceased male was Megan’s boyfriend.

Nicholas Cummer, 25

Thomas McNichols, 25

Mr. McNichols was “A great father, a great brother. He was a protector,” said Jevin Lamar, his cousin, in a phone interview. Everyone called him Teejay, he said, and he played kickball at family gatherings.

Lois Oglesby, 27

Oglesby, who he said had at least two children, including a new baby. “Now she is gone and they are never going to see their mother again,” he said.

Logan Turner, 30

Beatrice Warren Curtis, 36

Sayid Saleh, 38

Monica Brickhouse, 39

Derek Fudge, 57