Dazzling Masterpieces Light up Hong Kong’s Winter Sky

The first Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival turns the city into a playground of luminous artworks

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 28, 2018 – There is no better time to visit Hong Kong than this winter, as its skies and shores will become even more radiant than ever during this festive season, thanks to a sparkling lineup of light-filled festivities organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) between 29 November 2018 and 24 February 2019.

Visitors will be treated to an eye-opening visual feast during the inaugural edition of Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival 2018, which is the largest open-air light festival in Hong Kong. From the enhancement of “A Symphony of Lights” light-and-music show to brilliantly lit installations by artists from across the globe, the dazzling artistic light displays ensure that there will be no dark corners this winter.

Winter Wonderland

Artists from around the world will be displaying their light-inspired installations along Victoria Harbour, brightening up this winter with a magically incandescent experience for all. The International Light Art Display will turn the city into an interactive light art playground by featuring 14 of the best artworks that have toured other world-famous light festivals, alongside 4 symbolic Hong Kong installations by local artists.





Light art installation “Talking Heads”

Bright Skies Ahead

Dubbed as the one of the world’s most spectacular light shows, the marvelous “A Symphony of Lights” nightly light show along Victoria Harbour will be further enhanced this Christmas and New Year. The additional skyscrapers participating in the coordinated production and pyrotechnics from building rooftops adding highlights to the show on selected evenings will usher in the holiday season.





A Symphony of Lights (Winter Edition)

A Tale of Two Trees

An artistic reinterpretation of the traditional Christmas tree will be installed adjacent to the Observation Wheel. The “XTree” by France’s 1024 Architecture is made with lit-up metallic scaffoldings that represent branches, and augmented by strategically placed light decorations that dance to a matching soundtrack. Hong Kong’s Christmas atmosphere is further enhanced by the iconic Christmas Tree at Statue Square, enticing visitors with its sparkling festive display.

Along with a range of winter celebration activities taking place at key attractions, festive seasonal events and night tours, these festivities promise to spice up visitors’ holiday season with an unforgettable visual voyage in Hong Kong.

