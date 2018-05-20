These affordable skins are the best way to make your smartphone, computer, or game console stand out — here’s how they work

- source
Technology can be incredible, but it doesn’t always feel very personal.
Enter Dbrand, a 7-year-old company based in Toronto that makes great-looking customizable skins for your smartphone, computer, or game console, and ships them anywhere in the world.
The skins don’t add any bulk to your device, but they do bestow some nice benefits, like making them grippier to hold, and preventing scratches and fingerprints. The company uses a high-quality vinyl from 3M that’s guaranteed to come off your device without leaving any kind of residue behind.
Take a look at how Dbrand can cover your technology:
You can buy a Dbrand skin for most consumer technologies you can think of, like the just-announced OnePlus 6.
Other popular smartphones are also covered, like the Galaxy S9…
… the Pixel 2 XL from Google…
… and the iPhone X.
You can find Dbrand skins for game controllers and consoles, too, like the PlayStation 4 Pro.
Or the Xbox One X.
Laptops are also here, like the MacBook Air.
Even Microsoft’s high-end Surface Book has a Dbrand skin.
There are even Dbrand skins for tech you might not have considered, like the Audio-Technica M50X headphones.
Dbrand even makes a special skin for the Apple Pencil that makes it look like an ordinary No. 2 pencil.
All told, Dbrand makes skins for 139 unique devices at the moment.
The skins themselves are highly customizable: Dbrand provides a full palette of colors, textures, and looks to choose from, with even more options based on the device itself.
If you’re customizing an iPhone SE skin, for example, Dbrand will let you choose if you want your skin to include a cutout for the Apple logo.
The Nintendo Switch is another good example: You can customize the look and feel of each part of the device, including the left and right Joy Con, the various parts of the dock, as well as the Switch console itself.
The skins themselves are relatively affordable — and you pay for what you get. The Nintendo Switch skins we designed would cost around $35, for example, but since it’s over $20, you get free shipping to wherever you are in the world.
You can make thousands of different Dbrand skin combinations, but anything you choose will help prevent scratches and fingerprints, and should make your tech grippier to hold. This is particularly true of Dbrand’s carbon fiber texture.
What’s nice is that once the skins arrive, Dbrand doesn’t just leave you to your own devices (pun very intended): Instead, the company <a href=”https://dbrand.com/skins/how-to-apply”target=”_blank”>has instructional YouTube videos for every single skin they make</a>. And the instructions themselves are incredibly polished and well made, with many of them featuring adorable computer animations. It feels like Dbrand went the extra mile to make customers happy.
You can learn more about Dbrand and all the skins it makes <a href=”https://dbrand.com/”target=”_blank”>on its website</a>.
