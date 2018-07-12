DBS celebrates 50th anniversary by offering free WIFI on selected buses and more

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, banking and financial services corporation DBS announced that commuters riding its branded SBS Transit buses will be able to enjoy free WIFI from now until the middle of September.
The 16 buses can be found around “commercial and central business districts and also all major heartland neighbourhoods”, according to DBS. These routes were chosen due to their popularity.
To access the WIFI, users will need to access the WIFI settings on their devices and select the password-free network, “LiveMoreWithDBS”.
The service is part of DBS’ “50-themed” promotions, which include deals such as 50% discounts and cash gifts to thank customers for their support.
Managing director and head of group strategic marketing and communications, Karen Ngui, said: “We hope that our small gesture of free WIFI will be something that allows commuters to celebrate our 50th anniversary with us and stay freely connected on their commute.”