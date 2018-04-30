DBS net profit surges to record S$1.52 billion in Q1

Mr Piyush Gupta, chief executive officer of DBS. The Straits Times

Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings reported on Monday (Apr 30) a 26% year-on-year surge in net profit for 2018 Q1, reaching a record S$1.52 billion ($1.15 billion).

The group’s net profit was also 25% higher than the previous quarter as sustained business momentum resulted in a 10% increase in total income.

Compared to a year ago, total income increased 16% to S$3.36 billion, led by broad-based growth in loans and non-interest income as well as a higher net interest margin, the group said in a statement.

Net interest income also rose 16% to S$2.13 billion from higher loan volumes and net interest margin.

Loans expanded 13% or S$39 billion in constant-currency terms to S$328 billion from growth across trade, corporate and consumer loans, including S$9 billion from the consolidation of the retail and wealth management business of ANZ.

Net interest margin improved nine basis points to 1.83%, in line with higher interest rates.

The group also reported a net fee income increase of 12% to S$744 million, as the bank’s wealth management fees grew by an underlying 31% to a new high of S$331 million from higher investment product and bancassurance sales.

Card fees also rose 27% to S$156 million, while brokerage commissions were 29% higher at S$49 million from increased equity market activities.

DBS said that its other non-interest income was also 25% higher at S$88 million.

By business unit, DBS’ consumer banking / wealth management income rose 17% to S$1.36 billion, and was up across all product segments, led by investment products and deposits.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said the group’s pipeline remains healthy and is expected to deliver shareholder returns in the coming year.