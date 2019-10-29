DBS’ Piyush Gupta is the only CEO from SE Asia on Harvard Business Review’s list of world’s top 100 CEOs

Piyush Gupta is the only CEO in South-east Asia on Harvard Business Review’s list of the top 100 best-performing CEOs in the world. DBS

When it comes to winning international accolades, Singapore’s DBS seems to be on a roll.

Most recently, the bank’s CEO, Piyush Gupta, was on October 22 named one of the world’s top 100 best-performing chief executive officers by the Harvard Business Review (HBR).

Ranked at 89th spot, Gupta was also the only CEO from South-east Asia to make the list, and ranked above Japanese conglomerate SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son.

According to DBS chairman Peter Seah, Gupta is also the first Singapore CEO to be featured on HBR’s annual list.

Gupta, who was born in India and became a Singaporean in 2009, has been DBS Bank’s CEO for 10 years.

“It is a honour to be included in HBR’s CEO 100 list and I am humbled by the recognition,” Gupta said in a statement.

“I’ve been very fortunate at DBS to be supported by a board with great faith in our ability to become the world’s best, and to be the beneficiary of incredible teamwork and commitment from my colleagues,” he said.

HBR said in a statement that its CEO 100 list differs from other performance rankings as it measures performance for the entire length of a chief executive’s tenure.

“The leaders on our 2019 list have prospered by outperforming their peers over the long term – both financially and on increasingly important environmental, social, and governance measures,” HBR’s editor-in-chief Adi Ignatius said.

Only CEOs on the S&P Global 1200 who have been on the job for at least two years were considered. The list was then compiled based on overall shareholder return and increase in market capitalisation over the CEOs’ entire tenure. Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance ratings provided by CSRHub and Sustainalytics were also factored in.

Due to heavier ESG weighting in the 2019 list, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos – who had been in first place since 2014 – fell off the list completely, HBR said.

Jensen Huang, CEO of American company NVIDIA, moved up to first place from second spot last year. Following at second and third place were Salesforce’s Marc Benioff and François-Henri Pinault of Kering.

Gupta’s ranking comes less than two weeks after DBS won the world’s best SME bank award by Global Finance.

In September, HBR had also listed DBS on its list of the world’s top 10 companies with the most successful strategic transformations in the last decade. That same month, it was also one of five Singapore companies recognised on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

DBS was also named the World’s Best Bank by Euromoney earlier this year, after winning the same title from Global Finance and The Banker in 2018.

